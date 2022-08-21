Manchester City drop first points of the season in thrilling Newcastle draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manchester City drop first points of the season in thrilling Newcastle draw

By Press Association
August 21 2022, 6.55pm
Kieran Trippier (left) curled in a brilliant free-kick for Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Kieran Trippier (left) curled in a brilliant free-kick for Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Manchester City dropped their first points of the Premier League season after fighting back to claim a 3-3 draw with Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Ilkay Gundogan gave City an early lead, but the home side responded superbly and Miguel Almiron equalised before Callum Wilson put them ahead in the 39th minute.

A stunning free-kick from Kieran Trippier – who later had a red card overturned on a VAR review – saw Newcastle move 3-1 ahead, but Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva quickly restored parity as both teams had to settle for a point.

Leeds produced their best display under head coach Jesse Marsch to register a stunning 3-0 home win against Chelsea.

First-half goals from Brenden Aaronson and stand-in skipper Rodrigo put Marsch’s side two up at the interval, and Jack Harrison turned home a third midway through the second period.

The scoreline did not flatter rampant Leeds, who appear transformed this season after securing top-flight survival on the final day of the last campaign.

Chelsea ended the game with 10 men after Kalidou Koulibaly’s late dismissal for a second yellow card.

Goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard condemned West Ham to a 2-0 defeat at home to bogey side Brighton.

Leandro Trossard celebrates his goal for Brighton
Leandro Trossard celebrates his goal for Brighton (John Walton/PA)

Mac Allister’s first-half penalty and Trossard’s breakaway goal maintained Brighton’s unbeaten start to the season and made it three defeats from three matches for the Hammers.

West Ham have now played the Seagulls 11 times in the Premier League and not beaten them once.

