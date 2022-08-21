We need to live this – Pep Guardiola relishes battle as City rally at Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We need to live this – Pep Guardiola relishes battle as City rally at Newcastle

By Press Association
August 21 2022, 8.33pm Updated: August 21 2022, 10.07pm
Pep Guardiola saw Manchester City fight their way back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Pep Guardiola saw Manchester City fight their way back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Pep Guardiola welcomed the adversity Manchester City had to fight their way through at Newcastle as they attempt to defend their Premier League crown.

The champions trailed 3-1 at St James’ Park on Sunday afternoon before scrapping their way to a 3-3 draw in a thrilling encounter with Eddie Howe’s men.

Reflecting on a pulsating afternoon on Tyneside, Guardiola said: “Why not give credit to the Newcastle team? Brentford beat (Manchester) United 4-0 and everyone talks about how bad are United, and Brentford? They did something good, no?

“When you take these type of players with this quality, it can happen. It’s the beginning of the season and I think it’s really, really good for us to live this kind of experience.

“We spoke about that at half-time, ‘we need to live this, 2-1 down, we’ll see what happens now, how we are as a team, let’s go’.

“That’s what we have to do, we to live these kind of situations. That’s why the Premier League is so difficult. Everyone is going to drop points and we have dropped the first two, but considering how we behaved from 2-1 down…”

City took a fifth-minute lead through Ilkay Gundogan, but found themselves behind at the break after Miguel Almiron and then Callum Wilson, in front of England boss Gareth Southgate, struck.

Kieran Trippier extended the home side’s lead with a fine free-kick, but goals from City’s £51million summer signing Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva ensured the visitors left with something to show for their efforts.

Erling Haaland drags City back into the match
Erling Haaland dragged City back into the match (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Asked if he had feared the game was beyond them at 3-1, Guardiola’s mind went back to last season’s 3-2 victory over Aston Villa in which City trailed 2-0 with 14 minutes remaining.

He said: “After what happened against Aston Villa – in five minutes, we scored three goals – I can rely on everything, so no problem.”

Newcastle were grateful for something of a reprieve when Trippier was initially sent off by referee Jarred Gillett for a cynical 73rd-minute challenge on Kevin De Bruyne which he later reduced to a yellow after reviewing the incident.

Guardiola, who admitted he had not seen the tackle again, said: “I think the foul was clear, but I don’t know if it’s a red card or yellow card.”

Opposite number Howe was thrilled with his side’s performance, if ultimately disappointed with the outcome.

He said: “When you’re 3-1 up in any game, you expect to win. I could sit here and say there’s no side of me that’s disappointed – I think I would be lying.

“But I’d much prefer to focus on the positives of today, not the negatives and I thought the positives far outweighed them.”

Asked about how far his team was away from competing with the likes of City on a regular basis, Howe added: “Even with the result today, let me make it very clear, we’ve got a long way to go, a long journey ahead of us in terms of growth and trying to improve things.

“But the big positive to take from today is how the players are attacking that. They’re giving everything, and that’s all I can ask of the group we have.”

