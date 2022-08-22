What the papers say – August 22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What the papers say – August 22

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 1.13am
What the papers say – August 22 (PA)
What the papers say – August 22 (PA)

The nation’s papers are dominated by discussion of knife violence as well as coverage of the health sector.

Metro, The Sun and Daily Mirror all lead on a plea for the end of knife crime from boxer Tyson Fury after his cousin was stabbed to death.

The Times has a poll which found 49% of Tory supporters prefer having Boris Johnson as Prime Minister over Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

All wastewater companies in England and Wales failed to meet targets to tackle pollution and sewage floods, according to The Independent.

The Daily Express says households could be paid to avoid washing clothes during energy peak times.

A new blood test for over-50s under trial could prevent up to one-in-ten cancer deaths, reports the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph says patients calling NHS 111 are being left on hold for 20 times longer than the expected time.

Staffing shortages in care homes are resulting in inadequate care for thousands, according to The Guardian.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times leads on the dismissal of a peace deal by a top Russian UN diplomat.

And the Daily Star says “drunk” German wasps are inundating Britain.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been diagnosed with Covid-19 and cancelled his planned travels while he isolates and recovers (Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool/AP)
Japan PM Fumio Kishida cancels overseas trips after testing positive to Covid-19
Bernie Ecclestone (Tony Marshall/PA)
Bernie Ecclestone in court on fraud charge
A general view of a man walking on the Bristol & Bath railway path (Ben Birchall/PA)
GPs to prescribe walking and cycling in new trial to improve mental wellbeing
Patrick Cantlay reacts after missing a putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the BMW Championship (Julio Cortez/AP)
Patrick Cantlay defends BMW Championship title after hard-fought final round
Owami Davies went missing six weeks ago (PA)
How police investigations to find missing nurse Owami Davies have unfolded
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho admits the players do take some pleasure from Manchester United’s troubles (Adam Davy/PA)
Fabinho hopes Man City soon suffer similar downturn to struggling rivals United
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is convinced he will revive the club’s fortunes (Manchester United Handout/PA)
I’ll get it done – Erik ten Hag not fazed by size of Manchester…
People walk on the beach at Seaford in Sussex (Steve Parsons/PA)
Monitors for measuring sewage going into sea faulty or not installed – Lib Dems
Pep Guardiola saw Manchester City fight their way back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 at Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)
We need to live this – Pep Guardiola relishes battle as City rally at…
Leon Vitali has died aged 74 (Petros Giannakouris/AP/PA)
Barry Lyndon actor and Kubrick associate Leon Vitali dies aged 74

Evening telegraph/ Courier St Andrews news CR0037541 G Jennings pics , Dundee Kiltwalk, the start at St Andrews, C J Lang group,sunday 21st August.
Fundraisers hail 'awesome' Dundee Kiltwalk as thousands raised for charity
0
Rhys Breen sends a header towards goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen reflects on 'really, really disappointing' Dunfermline result and missed opportunity
0
St Johnstone's management team ponder their options with their side chasing the game against Aberdeen
3 St Johnstone talking points as attacking weaknesses exposed in Aberdeen stumble
0
Dundee Airport.
Full emergency response after plane reports technical fault after take-off at Dundee Airport
John Potter worked with Steven Bell at Dunfermline.
Steven Bell on Kelty Hearts debut versus Dunfermline, reuniting with John Potter and the…
0
Party in pink! Photo by Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands of people attend Otherlands Festival in Perth
0