Home News UK & World

Bernie Ecclestone arrives at court to face £400m fraud charge

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 9.41am
Bernie Ecclestone arriving at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Victoria Jones/PA)
Bernie Ecclestone arriving at Westminster Magistrates' Court (Victoria Jones/PA)

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone has arrived at court to face a charge of fraud over an alleged failure to declare £400 million of overseas assets to the Government.

Ecclestone, 91, was met at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning by photographers and camera operators who had been warned by court security not to mob him because of his age.

His white Range Rover, with a personalised number plate, passed three times before the business magnate left the vehicle dressed in a dark three-piece suit, white shirt and dark tie.

Ecclestone was walked in through the building’s exit by court security along with his legal team.

Bernie Ecclestone
Bernie Ecclestone arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Victoria Jones/PA)

He faces a charge of fraud by false representation between July 13 2013 and October 5 2016.

According to the charge, he allegedly claimed he had “established only a single trust, that being one in favour of your daughters”.

He is also alleged to have said “other than the trust established for your daughters you were not the settlor nor beneficiary of any trust in or outside the UK”.

Ecclestone – who has three grown-up daughters, Deborah, 67, Tamara, 38, and Petra, 33, and a young son, Ace – allegedly made the representations “intending to make a gain, namely not stated, for yourself”.

The charge against the billionaire, whose address is listed in Knightsbridge, central London, was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) last month after an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), which said the probe had been “complex and worldwide”.

Chief crown prosecutor Andrew Penhale said at the time: “The CPS has reviewed a file of evidence from HMRC and has authorised a charge against Bernard Ecclestone of fraud by false representation in respect of his failure to declare to HMRC the existence of assets held overseas believed to be worth in excess of £400 million.”

