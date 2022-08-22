Landslide at Shiite shrine in Iraq ‘kills seven’ By Press Association August 22 2022, 10.31am Emergency services and rescue workers are seen at Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine near Karbala, Iraq, on Sunday August 21 2022 (Anmar Khalil/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A landslide collapsed the ceiling of a Shiite shrine in central Iraq and killed at least seven people, including a child, officials said. It comes as rescuers continue to search for survivors. The landslide struck Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine near the holy city of Karbala, about 50 miles south of Baghdad, on Saturday. Emergency services and rescue workers are seen at the Qattarat al-Imam Ali shrine near Karbala, Iraq, on Sunday August 21 2022 (Anmar Khalil/AP) According to Iraq’s civil defence, the landslide hit the ceiling of the shrine, which lies in a natural depression, causing it to cave in and dumping a stream of rock and mud inside the structure. The entrance, walls and the minarets of the shrine, which was built on the place of a water source in the desert, remained standing. Among the dead were four women, two men and a child, the civil defence said, adding that search teams had rescued six people. On Monday, rescuers were using a bulldozer to try to remove the rubble and search for survivors. The cause of the landslide was not immediately known, though the civil defence blamed high humidity. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Harry meets Rwandan president on wildlife conservation trip Russia’s FSB blames Ukrainian intelligence for car bombing Patrick Vieira set to name strong side for Palace’s cup clash with Oxford Hungary’s government launches investigation against second airline Fresh air and freedom await George, Charlotte and Louis at ‘magical’ school How the royals have fared during their school days William and Kate’s new home has link to royal scandal and gilded dolphin ceiling William and Kate to move to Windsor to ‘put George, Charlotte and Louis first’ Charles says climate change ‘cannot be solved’ without China Israeli court rejects call to free Palestinian hunger striker More from The Courier Forfar carer told resident 'you stink' before marching her to bath 0 Designs for Dundee's Harris Academy extension approved 0 Dangerous 190-year-old stonework forces developers to tweak Newtyle railway sheds housing plan Bobby Reilly: Family's tribute to Broughty Ferry YMCA stalwart 1 St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson facing THREE months out with thigh injury 0 Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters