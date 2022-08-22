There will be people that hate me – Jesse Marsch determined to win over doubters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
There will be people that hate me – Jesse Marsch determined to win over doubters

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 11.17am
Jesse Marsch has admitted he remains unpopular among some of Leeds’ supporters (Nigel French/PA)
Jesse Marsch has admitted he remains unpopular among some of Leeds' supporters (Nigel French/PA)

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch hopes he can win over the doubters after Sunday’s scintillating Premier League win against Chelsea.

The American accepts he is still unpopular among some of Leeds’ die-hard Marcelo Bielsa supporters after replacing the Argentinian in February.

But the manner of Leeds’ 3-0 win at Elland Road against Thomas Tuchel’s title hopefuls can only help appease the sceptics.

Marsch, whose side sit third in the fledgling table, said: “There is probably still a lot of doubt in me. It’s ok. It’s normal.

“There are going to be people that like me and people that hate me. I just want the team to play with love, passion and belief.”

Bielsa’s legacy at Elland Road can never be diminished after he guided the club back to the top flight, but Marsch’s blueprint was clearly in evidence as goals from Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison left Chelsea floundering.

The former New York Red Bulls, Salzburg and Leipzig head coach said: “I know the fans are so intelligent, I hope to see a little bit more of what the tactics are and what we are trying to accomplish.

“They learned in the past with the way Marcelo liked to play, now they are starting to gather more information (about) what (my) tactics look like.

“It is an intelligent crowd and passionate. Winning always helps, but in some ways performances are more important.”

Marsch’s summer signings Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Marc Roca were among the stand-out performers in a rampant team display against Chelsea.

“We had to build match plans that included exactly what it means to play here,” Marsch added.

“We did that with the players we have added and now it is coming together in a lot of different ways.

“This league keeps you honest every week, so you can’t feel too good about yourselves.

“We should feel positive and believe, but we have to keep pushing and being hungry.”

It could have been a different story had Chelsea converted any of their chances and not gifted Aaronson’s first-half opener through goalkeeper Eduoard Mendy’s howler.

Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Mason Mount and Reece James were either off target or had efforts saved, but ultimately Tuchel’s side folded under Leeds’ swarming intensity.

Chelsea’s net spend under new owner Todd Boehly this summer is around £155million and Tuchel hinted they could still be in the market for a new central defender.

“I don’t know, we need to wait,” the German said. “The transfer period is still open. It gets later or later and we need to focus on what we have and what we can do.

Tuchel admits Chelsea may still be in the market for a central defender
Tuchel admits Chelsea may still be in the market for a central defender (Nigel French/PA)

“We can play at a high level, but (on Sunday) we lost track and there was no need. We were not forced to lose track, everything was going well.”

When asked if a new midfielder was also on his wish-list, Tuchel added: “Another midfielder?

“We have Jorginho, we have N’Golo Kante, we have Ruben Loftus-Cheek, we have Connor Gallagher, we have Mateo Kovacic. We have enough.

“Some are injured, it’s a problem but they will come back. They have not disappeared.”

