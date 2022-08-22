Israeli court rejects call to free Palestinian hunger striker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Israeli court rejects call to free Palestinian hunger striker

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 11.51am
Dalal, the wife of Khalil Awawdeh, a Palestinian prisoner in Israel, displays his picture at the family house in the West Bank town of Idna, west of Hebron (Nasser Nasser/AP)
Dalal, the wife of Khalil Awawdeh, a Palestinian prisoner in Israel, displays his picture at the family house in the West Bank town of Idna, west of Hebron (Nasser Nasser/AP)

Israel’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal to release a Palestinian detainee who has been on a hunger strike for several months to protest his detention without charge.

Khalil Awawdeh, 40, is protesting being jailed without charge or trial under what Israel refers to as administrative detention.

His family says he has been on a hunger strike for 170 days, having only water.

A photo of Awawdeh taken by his lawyer on Saturday shows him appearing frail and lying in a hospital bed.

The court on Sunday rejected an appeal by lawyer Ahlam Haddad, who called for Awawdeh’s immediate release due to his failing medical condition.

Dalal, the wife of Khalil Awawdeh, a Palestinian prisoner in Israel, sits with her daughter Maryam as she holds photos of him at the family house, in the West Bank town of Idna, west of Hebron
Dalal, the wife of Khalil Awawdeh, a Palestinian prisoner in Israel, sits with her daughter Maryam as she holds photos of him at the family house, in the West Bank town of Idna, west of Hebron (Nasser Nasser/AP)

The Israeli military arrested Awawdeh in December 2021, claiming he was an operative for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group — an allegation his lawyer has dismissed.

Awawdeh is one of several Palestinian prisoners who have gone on prolonged hunger strikes in recent years to protest Israel’s policy of administrative detention.

Israel says the policy helps keep dangerous militants off the streets and allows the government to hold suspects without divulging sensitive intelligence.

Critics say it denies prisoners due process and is aimed at quashing opposition to Israel’s 55-year occupation of territories the Palestinians seek for a future state.

Israel is currently holding some 4,400 Palestinian prisoners, including militants who have carried out deadly attacks, as well as people arrested at protests or for throwing stones.

Around 670 Palestinians are currently being held in administrative detention, a number that jumped in March as Israel began near-nightly arrest raids in the occupied West Bank following a spate of deadly attacks against Israelis.

Awawdeh’s family says he has not eaten food since March, when he began his hunger strike.

Last week, Ms Haddad said her client’s condition was deteriorating and filed the petition to the country’s Supreme Court after an Israeli military court rejected a request for his release.

In light of Awawdeh’s condition, the Israeli military has suspended his administrative detention while he is hospitalised, allowing family to visit him.

The court said in its ruling on Sunday that after examining the classified security information about Awawdeh, there was “solid and strong justification for the decision of administrative detention” and said it hoped that the suspension of the detention would “motivate him to accept the decision to end the hunger strike”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

(Henry Nicholls/PA)
Harry meets Rwandan president on wildlife conservation trip
Investigators work on the site of explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina near Moscow (Investigative Committee of Russia/AP)
Russia’s FSB blames Ukrainian intelligence for car bombing
Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Aston Villa on Saturday (John Walton/PA)
Patrick Vieira set to name strong side for Palace’s cup clash with Oxford
An aircraft of the low-cost of Wizz Air airlines painted in the colours of the logo of host city candidate Budapest for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is displayed in Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI/AP)
Hungary’s government launches investigation against second airline
George, Charlotte ad Louis’s new school Lambrook (Lambrook School/PA)
Fresh air and freedom await George, Charlotte and Louis at ‘magical’ school
Prince William at Eton (PA)
How the royals have fared during their school days
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte (Jacob King/PA)
William and Kate’s new home has link to royal scandal and gilded dolphin ceiling
The Cambridges (Aaron Chown/PA)
William and Kate to move to Windsor to ‘put George, Charlotte and Louis first’
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Charles says climate change ‘cannot be solved’ without China
The Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders stands (Roman Koksarov/AP)
Latvia to topple Soviet-era monument a week after Estonia does the same

More from The Courier

Stewart has been handed a warning over her behaviour.
Forfar carer told resident 'you stink' before marching her to bath
0
A 3D image shows what the Harris Academy extension could look like. Image: Holmes Miller.
Designs for Dundee's Harris Academy extension approved
0
Newtyle railway sheds
Dangerous 190-year-old stonework forces developers to tweak Newtyle railway sheds housing plan
Bobby Reilly, who spent three decades working and volunteering at the YMCA.
Bobby Reilly: Family's tribute to Broughty Ferry YMCA stalwart
1
Cammy MacPherson could be out for three months.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson facing THREE months out with thigh injury
0
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters