Russia’s FSB blames Ukrainian intelligence for car bombing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Russia’s FSB blames Ukrainian intelligence for car bombing

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 12.49pm Updated: August 22 2022, 1.37pm
Investigators work on the site of explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina near Moscow (Investigative Committee of Russia/AP)
Investigators work on the site of explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina near Moscow (Investigative Committee of Russia/AP)

Russia’s top counterintelligence agency has blamed Ukrainian spy services for organising the killing of the daughter of a leading Russian nationalist ideologue in a car bombing near Moscow.

Daria Dugina, the 29-year-old daughter of Alexander Dugin, a philosopher, writer and political theorist described by some in the West as Russian President Vladimir “Putin’s brain”, died when an explosive planted in her car exploded as she was driving on Saturday night.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency, said Ms Dugina’s killing was “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services”.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak denied any Ukrainian involvement.

Investigators work on the site of explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina near Moscow
Investigators work on the site of explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina near Moscow (Investigative Committee of Russia/AP)

In Monday’s statement, the FSB accused a Ukrainian citizen, Natalya Vovk, of perpetrating the killing and then fleeing from Russia to Estonia.

The FSB said Ms Vovk arrived in Russia in July with her 12-year-old daughter and rented an apartment in the building where Ms Dugina lived to shadow her.

It said Ms Vovk and her daughter were at a nationalist festival, which Mr Dugin and his daughter attended just before the killing.

The agency said Ms Vovk and her daughter left for Estonia after Ms Dugina’s death, using a different license plate on their way out of the country.

Mr Dugin has been a prominent proponent of the “Russian world” concept, a spiritual and political ideology that emphasises traditional values, the restoration of Russia’s global clout and the unity of all ethnic Russians throughout the world.

He has vehemently supported Mr Putin’s move to send troops into Ukraine and urged the Kremlin to step up its operations in the country.

The explosion took place as Mr Dugin’s daughter was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with him.

Daria Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, the Russian nationalist ideologist often called “Putin’s brain”, was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow
Daria Dugina, the daughter of Alexander Dugin, the Russian nationalist ideologist often called “Putin’s brain”, was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow (Investigative Committee of Russia/AP)

Russian media reports cited witnesses as saying the car belonged to Mr Dugin and he had decided at the last minute to travel in another vehicle.

The car bombing, unusual for Moscow since the turbulent 1990s, is likely to aggravate tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

On Sunday, Denis Pushilin, head of the Russia-backed separatist “Donetsk People’s Republic” in Ukraine’s east, quickly blamed the blast on “terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to kill Alexander Dugin”.

While Mr Dugin’s exact ties to Mr Putin are unclear, the Kremlin frequently echoes rhetoric from his writings and appearances on Russian state television.

He helped popularise the “Novorossiya” – or “New Russia” – concept that Russia used to justify the 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and its support of separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Mr Dugin, who has been slapped with US and European Union sanctions, has promoted Russia as a country of piety, traditional values and authoritarian leadership, and spoken with disdain about Western liberal values.

His daughter expressed similar views and had appeared as a commentator on nationalist TV channel Tsargrad, where Mr Dugin had served as chief editor.

Ms Dugina herself was sanctioned by the US in March for her work as chief editor of United World International, a website the US described as a disinformation source.

The sanctions announcement cited a United World article this year that contended Ukraine would “perish” if it were admitted to Nato.

In an appearance on Russian television on Thursday, Ms Dugina said: “People in the West are living in a dream, in a dream given to them by global hegemony.”

She called America “a zombie society” in which people opposed Russia but could not find it on a map.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

(Henry Nicholls/PA)
Harry meets Rwandan president on wildlife conservation trip
Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Aston Villa on Saturday (John Walton/PA)
Patrick Vieira set to name strong side for Palace’s cup clash with Oxford
An aircraft of the low-cost of Wizz Air airlines painted in the colours of the logo of host city candidate Budapest for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is displayed in Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI/AP)
Hungary’s government launches investigation against second airline
George, Charlotte ad Louis’s new school Lambrook (Lambrook School/PA)
Fresh air and freedom await George, Charlotte and Louis at ‘magical’ school
Prince William at Eton (PA)
How the royals have fared during their school days
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Princess Charlotte (Jacob King/PA)
William and Kate’s new home has link to royal scandal and gilded dolphin ceiling
The Cambridges (Aaron Chown/PA)
William and Kate to move to Windsor to ‘put George, Charlotte and Louis first’
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
Charles says climate change ‘cannot be solved’ without China
Dalal, the wife of Khalil Awawdeh, a Palestinian prisoner in Israel, displays his picture at the family house in the West Bank town of Idna, west of Hebron (Nasser Nasser/AP)
Israeli court rejects call to free Palestinian hunger striker
The Monument to the Liberators of Soviet Latvia and Riga from the German Fascist Invaders stands (Roman Koksarov/AP)
Latvia to topple Soviet-era monument a week after Estonia does the same

More from The Courier

Stewart has been handed a warning over her behaviour.
Forfar carer told resident 'you stink' before marching her to bath
0
A 3D image shows what the Harris Academy extension could look like. Image: Holmes Miller.
Designs for Dundee's Harris Academy extension approved
0
Newtyle railway sheds
Dangerous 190-year-old stonework forces developers to tweak Newtyle railway sheds housing plan
Bobby Reilly, who spent three decades working and volunteering at the YMCA.
Bobby Reilly: Family's tribute to Broughty Ferry YMCA stalwart
1
Cammy MacPherson could be out for three months.
St Johnstone midfielder Cammy MacPherson facing THREE months out with thigh injury
0
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist faces more jail time after getting duped by paedophile hunters