Harry meets Rwandan president on wildlife conservation trip

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 1.25pm
(Henry Nicholls/PA)
(Henry Nicholls/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has met the president of Rwanda during a visit to Africa.

His trip to Rwanda came after he paid a solo visit to Mozambique to highlight wildlife conservation.

The official Twitter account of the office of the president said Harry visited Rwanda as part of his work as president of African Parks.

A picture posted by the president’s office shows Harry, dressed casually in a green shirt and beige trousers, standing next to President Paul Kagame.

The tweet said: “President Kagame received Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, who visited Rwanda as part of his work as President of African Parks.

“The Government of Rwanda has agreements with African Parks to manage Akagera and Nyungwe National Parks.”

The Twitter account of the Kigali Genocide Memorial also posted pictures of Harry paying respects to victims of the genocide against the Tutsi which killed hundreds of thousands of people in 1994.

Harry travelled from California without the Duchess of Sussex for the short stay in Mozambique last week.

The duke’s spokesperson said Harry was welcoming and co-hosting a group of US officials, conservationists and philanthropists as they toured protected wildlife and nature areas.

Harry was shown, in pictures that surfaced on Twitter, dressed casually in a cap, polo shirt, shorts and trainers in the coastal town of Vilanculos.

The popular beach resort is the gateway to the islands of the Bazaruto Archipelago, renowned for their idyllic beaches and diverse marine wildlife.

In 2010, Harry went to Mozambique to tour a minefield with the Halo Trust, dressing in a visor and protective vest in scenes reminiscence of his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

African Parks is one of the few private patronages Harry retained when he stepped down as a senior working royal in 2020.

Harry visits Angola
Harry touring a minefield in Tete Province, Mozambique, in 2010 (Fiona Willoughby /Halo Trust/PA)

He has worked with the charity since 2016 when he helped complete the relocation of 500 elephants in Malawi.

The non-profit conservation organisation manages around 20 national parks in partnership with governments and local communities, in nearly a dozen countries including Malawi, Zambia, Rwanda and Chad.

Harry’s latest visit comes after his father, the Prince of Wales, reportedly branded the UK Government’s policy to send migrants to Rwanda “appalling”.

The Times newspaper said a source had heard Charles express opposition to the policy several times in private, and that he was “more than disappointed” by it.

Harry is preparing for a whirlwind return to the UK at the start of September with Meghan, when the couple are set to attend the One Young World Summit in Manchester and the WellChild Awards in London.

They will also head to Germany for an event marking a year until the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf.

The royal family is bracing itself for Harry’s forthcoming tell-all book, which he has vowed will be an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life.

