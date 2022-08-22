Newquay Zoo welcomes birth of endangered Philippine deer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Newquay Zoo welcomes birth of endangered Philippine deer

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 2.01pm
(Newquay Zoo/AP)
(Newquay Zoo/AP)

A family of endangered deer are “happy and healthy” at a UK zoo after the birth of a new fawn.

The baby Philippine spotted deer was up on its feet within minutes of being born and following mother Belle around its enclosure at Newquay Zoo.

Its father Neil was brought to the zoo last October with hopes that he and Belle would hit it off, and in a matter of months Belle fell pregnant.

Dave Rich, Newquay Zoo keeper team leader, said: “We were watching and waiting for Belle to give birth for several days, so it was very exciting to see that the fawn had not only arrived, but that it was out in full view and exploring its surroundings.

“Mum, dad and the baby are all happy and healthy, and can be seen spending much of their time together.”

Philippine spotted deer, also known as Alfred’s deer, are one of the most endangered species of deer in the world, due to illegal hunting and habitat destruction.

Newquay is part of an ex-situ breeding programme run by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria to help secure the future of the species, and 10 other fawns have been born at the zoo in recent years.

