BeReal: How does the social media app work and why is it becoming so popular?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

BeReal: How does the social media app work and why is it becoming so popular?

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 2.57pm
(PA)
(PA)

A new wave of social media apps are becoming increasingly popular among young people who want to get back to interacting with friends over creating content for the world to see.

At the centre of this shift is BeReal, a photo-sharing app designed to show a snapshot of what a user is doing at a certain point during the day, no matter how mundane.

But how did such a simple idea for social media become the latest must-have app?

– So, what is BeReal?

Created in 2019, BeReal is a photo-based social media app that prompts a user to take a simultaneous front and back camera picture once a day, at a random time, within a two-minute window.

The idea is to show the user and their surroundings at that precise moment no matter how unglamorous the location or how they themselves look and as a result be more authentic online.

– How does it work?

Each day, users will get one notification telling them it’s time to take a picture to share with their friends, and have a two-minute window to do so.

Upon opening the app, users are encouraged to take a photo of whatever is in front of them at that moment, while at the same time, the app also takes a selfie and the two images are then combined to create a BeReal post, with users also able to add a short caption.

These can then be shared with just a user’s friends, or more widely on the Discovery section of the app.

Photos can be taken outside the two-minute window if a user wishes, but crucially, they can’t see their friends’ content until they have posted something themselves.

– Why has it become so popular?

It appears many social media users have grown tired of more attention-grabbing, influencer-style content that has taken over on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

Some argue that many of the biggest platforms are no longer set up as place to connect with friends, but rather a space to promote those pushing a personal brand or seeking to become an online influencer.

Many have become frustrated that the algorithmic set-up of those apps means you are now more likely to see a random video from a content creator than the latest post from a friend.

Last month, a number of high-profile Instagram users – including Kim Kardashian – shared a message asking the app to “stop trying to be TikTok” after the site began pushing its short-form videos known as Reels to people’s feeds ahead of posts from friends.

Instagram has since rowed back on that change.

Apps like BeReal have tried to tap into that frustration, and are making the case that they focus on authenticity rather than virality – the BeReal website says the aim of the app it to help users “discover who your friends really are in their daily life”.

The app has also been running campaigns to reach university students by advertising for paid ambassadors to promote the app on-campus and drive more sign-ups among young people.

– Is anything else driving the rise in popularity?

A number of studies have shown that young people can be negatively impacted by what they see on social media – particularly on issues around body image – while feeling pressure to perform or appear in a certain way because of other content which is deemed popular on such sites.

The rise of apps such as BeReal suggests that many are looking for a more simple, personal way of connecting with their friends and where those pressures appear to be reduced.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Thousands of Manchester United fans descended on Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thousands of Man Utd fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool clash
Documents related to the search warrant for former US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (Jon Elswick/AP)
Judge concedes that Trump affidavit may be heavily redacted
His family have said they will campaign for change (Family handout)
Family of man Tasered on Chelsea Bridge slam ‘unnecessary force’ of police
Thousands of British Airways flights have been cancelled in the coming months (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Thousands of British Airways flights cancelled over coming months
Fetty Wap (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge
Janet Dunn who held a pillow over her husband’s face after an argument about their finances has pleaded guilty to his manslaughter (Northumbria Police/PA)
Pensioner admits manslaughter of her husband
Kasjuni beach in Split, Croatia (Alamy/PA)
British woman fighting for life after being hit by lightning on Croatian beach
A wallaby is on the loose in Co Tyrone (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wallaby on the loose in Co Tyrone
Gareth Bale has embraced the Los Angeles lifestyle and Wales are set to reap the World Cup benefits, says manager Robert Page (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Bale’s move to LAFC good news for everyone – Wales boss Robert Page
Ashley Dale, 28, who was shot dead in Old Swan on Sunday (Merseyside Police/family handout/PA)
Woman found shot in back garden was ‘our shining light’, says family

More from The Courier

People are being told to not swim on Broughty Ferry or Monifieth beaches due to sewage being leaked into the Tay.
Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay
0
Rebecca Sivyer with her daughter Millie.
Rebecca Sivyer: Candles lit and hundreds of tributes mark a year since Perth mum's…
0
The Lundin Links Hotel was destroyed by the fire.
Lundin Links Hotel demolition confirmed after fire
0
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Train delays at Dundee due to railway trespassers
0
Jamie Low with partner Ally Ramsay and children Connor and Courtney in their younger years.
Mum, 42, dies in Dundee street after partner's desperate bid to save her
0
The Skyaxe kickboxing club at Barnsley for the WKO Championships.
Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success…
0