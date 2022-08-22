Three Arkansas officers suspended after video captures suspect being beaten up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three Arkansas officers suspended after video captures suspect being beaten up

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 3.43pm Updated: August 22 2022, 5.09pm
Randall Worcester was seen on video being beaten up by three police officers (Crawford County Sheriff’s Department/AP)
Three Arkansas police officers have been suspended after a video posted on social media showed a suspect being held on the ground and battered.

Arkansas State Police said it will investigate the use of force by the officers outside a shop in Mulberry, about 140 miles north-west of Little Rock, on Sunday.

The officers – two Crawford County sheriff’s deputies and a Mulberry police officer – were responding to a report of a man making threats, authorities said.

Footage shared online shows one officer punch the man, Randall Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, with a clenched fist.

Another can be seen kneeing him, while a third is holding him down.

Worcester was taken to hospital for treatment and later booked into the Van Buren County jail on multiple charges, including second-degree battery, resisting arrest and terroristic threatening, state police said.

Authorities have not released the names of the three officers seen in the video.

Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said the two deputies were suspended pending an investigation.

“I hold all my employees accountable for their actions and will take appropriate measures in this matter,” he said.

In a statement, Mulberry Police chief Shannon Gregory said the city officer involved is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Arkansas politician Asa Hutchinson said the “incident in Crawford County will be investigated pursuant to the video evidence and the request of the prosecuting attorney”.

Mulberry is a small town of about 1,600 people in western Arkansas, near Interstate 40, a major route running from California to North Carolina.

