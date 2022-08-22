Brain stimulation improves memory for at least one month, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Brain stimulation improves memory for at least one month, study suggests

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 4.01pm
Brain stimulation improves memory for at least one month, study suggests (Ben Birchall/PA)
Brain stimulation improves memory for at least one month, study suggests (Ben Birchall/PA)

Electrical brain stimulation can improve memory in older people for up to one month, new research suggests.

According to a new study, 20 minutes of stimulation on four consecutive days can improve two different types of memory in those aged 65 and older.

Researchers say this non-invasive method – which uses a cap embedded with sensors – may help improve daily activities as people age.

Remembering something for a short period of time, such as a platform number when catching a train, uses working memory.

While long-term memory involves recalling something over a longer period – such as remembering where you left your car in the airport car park after a holiday.

How well each person does with each particular type of memory varies, and performance tends to decrease with age, researchers say.

Robert Reinhart and colleagues at Boston University aimed to improve both types of memory in 150 people aged between 65 and 88.

Electrical currents were delivered through electrodes in the cap worn by participants as they heard, and immediately recalled, five lists of 20 words.

The study found that after the stimulation, older people were able to remember up to six more words, with memory performance improving by more than 50%.

Professor Reinhart said: “We found that the electrical stimulation improved memory performance by approximately 50-65% which translates to the older individuals recalling, on average, four to six words more (out of the list of 20 words) by the end of the four-day intervention, as compared to the group of people receiving the sham or placebo stimulation.”

On the basis of previous research, the authors targeted two specific brain regions with two distinct stimulation frequencies.

Targeting the inferior parietal lobule, near the upper back portion of the skull, at a frequency of 4 Hz was found to improve recall of the words from the end of the list — indicative of storage in working memory.

While targeting an area nearer the front of the brain at 60 Hz improved recall of words at the beginning — reflecting storage in long-term memory.

People with the lowest cognitive performance at the start of the study benefited the most from brain stimulation, researchers say.

Prof Reinhart explained that applying the current to either part of the brain showed either short-term memory or long-term memory could be improved.

He said: “After four consecutive days, each day consisting of only 20 minutes of stimulation, we could cause collective memory improvements that lasts for at least one month.

“We also found that the rate of improvement during the four-day intervention predicts the size of the memory benefits after one month timeframe.

“In other words, the memory benefits are accumulating at some rate during the four-day intervention, and this rate of improvement is highly predictive of the size of the memory benefits we see one month later.”

Prof Reinhart added: “We can say now that typically the effects were moderate to large and also that an overwhelming majority of participants experience the memory benefits – specifically 85% to 90% experience the memory improvements during the intervention.”

The findings are published in Nature Neuroscience.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Thousands of Manchester United fans descended on Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thousands of Man Utd fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool clash
Documents related to the search warrant for former US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (Jon Elswick/AP)
Judge concedes that Trump affidavit may be heavily redacted
His family have said they will campaign for change (Family handout)
Family of man Tasered on Chelsea Bridge slam ‘unnecessary force’ of police
Thousands of British Airways flights have been cancelled in the coming months (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Thousands of British Airways flights cancelled over coming months
Fetty Wap (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge
Janet Dunn who held a pillow over her husband’s face after an argument about their finances has pleaded guilty to his manslaughter (Northumbria Police/PA)
Pensioner admits manslaughter of her husband
Kasjuni beach in Split, Croatia (Alamy/PA)
British woman fighting for life after being hit by lightning on Croatian beach
A wallaby is on the loose in Co Tyrone (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wallaby on the loose in Co Tyrone
Gareth Bale has embraced the Los Angeles lifestyle and Wales are set to reap the World Cup benefits, says manager Robert Page (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Bale’s move to LAFC good news for everyone – Wales boss Robert Page
Ashley Dale, 28, who was shot dead in Old Swan on Sunday (Merseyside Police/family handout/PA)
Woman found shot in back garden was ‘our shining light’, says family

More from The Courier

People are being told to not swim on Broughty Ferry or Monifieth beaches due to sewage being leaked into the Tay.
Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay
0
Rebecca Sivyer with her daughter Millie.
Rebecca Sivyer: Candles lit and hundreds of tributes mark a year since Perth mum's…
0
The Lundin Links Hotel was destroyed by the fire.
Lundin Links Hotel demolition confirmed after fire
0
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Train delays at Dundee due to railway trespassers
0
Jamie Low with partner Ally Ramsay and children Connor and Courtney in their younger years.
Mum, 42, dies in Dundee street after partner's desperate bid to save her
0
The Skyaxe kickboxing club at Barnsley for the WKO Championships.
Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success…
0