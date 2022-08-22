Thai court asked to rule if Prime Minister must step down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thai court asked to rule if Prime Minister must step down

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 4.36pm
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (Sakchai Lalit/AP)
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has received a petition from opposition politicians seeking a ruling on whether Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has reached the legal limit on how long he can remain in office.

The petition, signed by 171 members of the House of Representatives, asks the nine-member court to rule on an article in the constitution limiting prime ministers to eight years in office.

The court is widely expected to announce on Wednesday whether it will rule on the petition.

It is uncertain whether the court, if it accepts the case, would temporarily suspend Mr Prayuth from his duties until it issues a ruling.

At issue is the date that should be used in determining how long he has been in office.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha arrives at Government house in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday August 16 2022
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha arrives at Government house in Bangkok, Thailand, on Tuesday August 16 2022 (Sakchai Lalit/AP)

Mr Prayuth, then army commander, seized power in May 2014 after toppling an elected government in a military coup.

He led a ruling junta and was installed as Prime Minister on August 24 2014 under a provisional post-coup constitution.

His critics and several legal experts contend this means he will complete eight years in office on Tuesday.

His supporters say the country’s current constitution, which contains the provision limiting prime ministers to eight years, came into effect on April 6 2017, and that should be used as the starting date.

An even more generous interpretation is that the countdown began on June 9 2019, when Mr Prayuth took office under the new constitution following a 2019 general election.

The move to oust Mr Prayuth has raised political tensions.

Polls show the Prime Minister’s popularity is at a low ebb and his critics have been seeking his exit for more than two years, saying he came to power illegitimately.

He has also been accused of mishandling the economy and botching Thailand’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Prayuth and his coalition government, however, have survived four no-confidence votes since the 2019 election, most recently last month.

Several street protests urging the court to rule against Mr Prayuth have been held in the past few days, and some critics have also suggested he take the initiative in stepping down.

If he is not forced out of office, he must call a new election by March next year, though he has the option of calling one before that.

The eight-year limit was meant to target former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, a populist billionaire who was ousted by a 2006 military coup but whose political machine remains powerful.

The army in 2014 also ousted the government of Mr Thaksin’s sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, who was forced from office shortly before the takeover by a controversial court decision.

Thailand’s traditional conservative ruling class, including the military, felt Mr Thaksin’s popularity posed a threat to the country’s monarchy as well as their own influence.

The courts have been stalwart defenders of the established order and ruled consistently against Mr Thaksin and other challengers.

