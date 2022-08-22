Ukraine says 9,000 of its troops have been killed since Russia launched war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukraine says 9,000 of its troops have been killed since Russia launched war

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 5.01pm
A Ukrainian serviceman talks with others in his unit outside their bunks in the village where they're currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine (David Goldman/AP)
A Ukrainian serviceman talks with others in his unit outside their bunks in the village where they’re currently staying in Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine (David Goldman/AP)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has killed 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers, a general said, with no signs the war is abating.

At a veteran’s event, Ukraine’s military chief, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said Ukraine’s children need to be taken care of because “their father went to the front line and, perhaps, is one of those almost 9,000 heroes who died”.

In Nikopol, across the river from Ukraine’s main nuclear power plant, Russian shelling wounded four people on Monday, an official said.

The city on the Dnieper River has faced relentless pounding since July 12 that has damaged some 850 buildings and sent about half its population of 100,000 fleeing.

The UN says 5,587 civilians have been killed and 7,890 injured in the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24 and turns six months old this week, although the estimate is likely conservative.

“I feel hate towards Russians,” said 74-year-old Liudmyla Shyshkina, standing on the edge of her destroyed fourth-floor apartment in Nikopol that no longer has walls.

She is still injured from the August 10 blast that killed her 81-year-old husband, Anatoliy, on the spot.

“The Second World War didn’t take away my father, but the Russian world did,” noted Pavlo Shyshkin, his son.

US President Joe Biden and the leaders of Britain, France and Germany had pleaded on Sunday for Russia to end any military operation so close to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant — Europe’s largest — but Nikopol came under fire three times overnight from rockets and mortar shells.

Houses, a children’s nursery, a bus station and shops were hit, authorities said.

There are widespread fears that continued shelling and fighting in the area could lead to a nuclear catastrophe.

An armoured personnel carrier is transported past a sunflower field toward the frontline in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine
An armoured personnel carrier is transported past a sunflower field toward the frontline in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine (David Goldman/AP)

Russia has asked for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday to discuss the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.

Vladimir Rogov, an official with the Russia-installed administration of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on Monday that because of the shelling, staffing at the nuclear plant has been cut, with only skeletal personnel remaining to maintain its operation.

Monday’s announcement of the scope of Ukraine’s military dead stands in contrast to Russia’s military, which last gave an update on March 25 when it said 1,351 Russian troops were killed during the first month of fighting.

US military officials estimated two weeks ago that Russia has lost between 70,000 to 80,000 soldiers, both killed and wounded in action.

On Monday, though, Moscow turned its attention to one civilian death specifically.

Russia blamed Ukrainian spy agencies for the car bombing on the outskirts of Moscow over the weekend that killed the daughter of a far-right Russian nationalist and ardent supporter of the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian servicemen stand guard next to coffin of activist Julia Chaika during a funeral service in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen stand guard next to coffin of activist Julia Chaika during a funeral service in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

Russia’s Federal Security Service, the main successor to the KGB, said the killing was “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services”.

It claimed the bombing that killed 29-year-old TV commentator Darya Dugina, whose father, political theorist Alexander Dugin, is often referred to as Russian President Vladimir “Putin’s brain”, was carried out by a Ukrainian citizen who left Russia for Estonia afterwards.

Ukrainian officials have vehemently denied any involvement.

On the frontline, the Ukraine military said it carried out a strike on a key bridge over the Dnieper River in the Russian-occupied Kherson region.

Local Russia-installed officials said it killed two people on Monday and wounded 16 others.

Photos posted on social media showed thick plumes of smoke rising over the Antonivskiy Bridge, which has been a key supply route for the Russian military in Kherson.

On the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula, anxiety has spread following a spate of fires and explosions at Russian facilities over the past two weeks.

Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia’s Belgorod region at dawn
Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia’s Belgorod region at dawn (Vadim Belikov/AP)

The Russian-backed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, ordered that signs showing the location of bomb shelters be placed in the city, which had long seemed untouchable.

Sevastopol, the Crimean port home of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, has seen a series of drone attacks.

A drone exploded at the fleet’s headquarters on July 31, and another was shot down over it last week.

Authorities said air-defence systems have shot down other drones as well.

Mr Razvozhaev said on Telegram that the city is well-protected but “it is better to know where the shelters are”.

Mr Putin did not directly mention the war during a speech marking National Flag Day on Monday but echoed some of the justifications cited for the invasion.

“We are firm in pursuing in the international arena only those policies that meet the fundamental interests of the motherland,” he said.

He maintains that Russia sent troops into Ukraine to protect it against the encroaching West.

