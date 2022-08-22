Kyra Hill: Grieving father says 11-year-old was ‘left to drown’ at water park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kyra Hill: Grieving father says 11-year-old was ‘left to drown’ at water park

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 5.25pm
Kyra Hill (Family handout/PA)
Kyra Hill (Family handout/PA)

The grieving father of a girl who died in a water park has said she was “left to drown” by staff who he believes did not act quickly enough.

Kyra Hill, 11, died after attending a party at Liquid Leisure near Windsor, Berkshire, on August 6.

Emergency services were called at 3.55pm and Kyra was found just after 5.10pm and rushed to Wexham Park Hospital where she died.

Liquid Leisure death
A closed Liquid Leisure, near Windsor, Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Her father Leonard Hill said his family has been “ripped to pieces” by the incident and he is “100% sure Kyra could have been saved” if staff at the water park had “acted sooner and more urgently”.

Speaking on Sky News, he said: “I feel really, really let down.

“I’m so sad that she’s gone, because me and her have an unbreakable bond, we’re that tight.

“They’ve ripped one of my closest people to me in life away from me because they haven’t acted in urgency.”

Mr Hill previously told the PA news agency that Kyra had not been playing on inflatables and was swimming in the area designated for swimming.

He told Sky this was a nine-by-12 metre pool where she was found.

Liquid Leisure death
Flowers left for Kyra Hill outside Liquid Leisure (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I would say she was left to drown, because there’s no way she could have gone down in that same body of water and it’s taken you over 30 minutes to contact the emergency services,” he said.

“She had a chance, but lack of urgency, lack of interest, lack of action is the reason why my daughter is no longer here today.”

Mr Hill said Kyra’s younger brother “asks about his sister every day” while her sister feels “cut up” to have lost “her best friend”.

He added that Liquid Leisure has not reached out to his family following the incident, despite repeated attempts by himself and Kyra’s mother to contact them.

Liquid Leisure previously said in a statement: “We are all devastated by the tragic incident which took place in the designated swimming area of our lake and our thoughts are with the family and all those affected.

“We are fully co-operating with the authorities and the ongoing investigation, and we will provide further updates when we can.”

