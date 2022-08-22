Owami Davies: Missing student nurse could be sleeping rough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Owami Davies: Missing student nurse could be sleeping rough

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 5.32pm
Missing student nurse Owami Davies (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Missing student nurse Owami Davies (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Missing student nurse Owami Davies could be sleeping rough, detectives have said.

The 24-year-old, who was last seen in Croydon, south London on July 7, has no money left on her Oyster card, used to pay on public transport, and no access to her phone or bank cards.

She was found asleep in a doorway in Clarendon Road, Croydon on July 6 while waiting for a friend, but told Metropolitan Police officers that she did not need help and left.

Investigators are trawling through 117 reported sightings of Ms Davies, who had experienced periods of depression in the past for which she needed medical treatment, and had also used alcohol to deal with the condition.

Officers said that she had used different names, but would not reveal what they were.

Five people have been arrested and bailed in connection with her disappearance – two on suspicion of murder and three on suspicion of kidnap – but police say there is no evidence that she has come to harm.

Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney
Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney updated journalists on the investigation on Monday (Aaron Chown/PA)

During a briefing with journalists on Monday, Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney said: “There is no evidence that she’s come to harm.

“We’re still hopeful that we’ll find her alive and well.”

Asked whether she could be sleeping rough, he said: “We’re open to all possibilities and that is one current working hypothesis, that she is in that current situation with her life.”

Ms Davies left her home in Grays, Essex, on July 4 and was reported missing to Essex Police two days later.

The Metropolitan Police officers who spoke to her on July 6 did not yet know that she was a missing person.

Mr Penney said: “On Wednesday July 6, officers were called to the Clarendon Road area of Croydon.

“There were concerns for the welfare of a woman at the location.

“Officers attended and called the London Ambulance Service, but the woman stated she did not want assistance and left.”

A CCTV image of Owami Davies walking north on London Road, Croydon away from West Croydon about 1230 on Thursday July 7.
A CCTV image of Owami Davies walking north on London Road, Croydon away from West Croydon about 1230 on July 7 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Her family and members of an Independent Advisory Group have seen body worn camera footage of the interaction, but it will not yet be released publicly.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct is considering whether to investigate the police contact with Ms Davies that day.

The missing persons investigation was passed to the Metropolitan Police from Essex Police on July 23, and taken over by the Specialist Crime squad on August 1.

Around 50 officers are currently working on the investigation, and they are getting advice from the National Crime Agency.

