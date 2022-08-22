Gareth Bale’s move to LAFC good news for everyone – Wales boss Robert Page

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Bale’s move to LAFC good news for everyone – Wales boss Robert Page

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 5.41pm
Gareth Bale has embraced the Los Angeles lifestyle and Wales are set to reap the World Cup benefits, says manager Robert Page (Nick Potts/PA)
Robert Page says World Cup-bound Wales are already feeling the benefits of Gareth Bale’s move to the United States.

Bale joined MLS side Los Angeles FC this summer after his trophy-laden nine-year spell at Real Madrid came to an end.

The 33-year Wales captain had previously been linked with a shock move to Sky Bet Championship club Cardiff, with national-team boss Page having said that Bale joining his hometown team “ticks all the boxes”.

Cardiff and the Football Association of Wales share the same training and medical facilities, with the Vale of Glamorgan base being just a few miles from Bale’s home, but he eventually chose to sign a 12-month LAFC contract, with options through to 2024.

Bale appears to be embracing the Los Angeles lifestyle, and earlier this month threw the first pitch before the Dodgers’ baseball win over the Minnesota Twins at Dodger Stadium.

“He’s gone to a good team with a great set up,” Page told the PA news agency while speaking on behalf of M&S Food’s Eat Well, Play Well campaign at a grassroots session in Barry.

“Our head of medical has already been over, so the dialogue between us and the club is great.

“That is brilliant. They get a fantastic Gareth Bale every week and we get him full of confidence coming into camp.

“It’s a win-win for everybody when you’ve got that relationship between the national team and the club.

“It’s a great move for him. The season finishes in November with the play-offs potentially, which I think they will do because they are doing really well.”

Wales v Netherlands – UEFA Nations League – Group A4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales manager Robert Page has welcomed Gareth Bale’s move to the MLS in the United States ahead of November’s World Cup in Qatar (Zac Goodwin/PA)

With Wales starting their World Cup campaign against the United States in Qatar on November 21, Bale has yet to start for LAFC.

The Californian club have carefully managed his game-time but Bale has scored twice in five substitute appearances, and LAFC are nine points clear at the top of the Western Conference standings.

“The defender thinks he’s got him and then Gareth goes into another gear and gets past him,” Page said of Bale’s goals.

“It’s great for Welsh supporters to see because, barring any injuries now until November, he’ll hit the ground running and be ft for us at the World Cup.

“He’s had a frustrating couple of years, because there have been spells where he’s trained every day but not been in the team.

“He’s now at a club that are managing him sensibly through the week and getting him in top condition for the game time on a Saturday.

“If you start him too soon then I think you are asking for trouble, so they’ve been really sympathetic how they get him up to fitness.”

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey also made a high-profile move this summer by swapping Italy for France.

Ramsey’s contract at Juventus, which had 12 months left to run, was terminated by mutual agreement and the 31-year-old has joined Ligue 1 outfit Nice.

Page said: “It’s a similar style of football (to Italy) and it suits Aaron. He’s already showed his quality there and it’s a great move for him.

“I’ve spoken to Gareth and Aaron, they’ve both settled in and are enjoying their football.

“They’re really enjoying where they’ve gone and are playing with smiles on their faces.”

:: Robert Page is working with M&S Food’s Eat Well, Play Well campaign, offering kids the chance to win a training masterclass with the Wales teams. Go to

marksandspencer.com/football

to find out more.

