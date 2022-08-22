Wallaby on the loose in Co Tyrone By Press Association August 22 2022, 5.57pm Updated: August 22 2022, 7.39pm A wallaby is on the loose in Co Tyrone (Danny Lawson/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A wallaby is on the loose in Co Tyrone after escaping from an enclosure. Searches are under way for the wallaby, which was reported missing on Sunday from the Glenpark Estate close to Omagh. The female reportedly leaped over a fence at about 3pm on Sunday, and was last sighted on the Gortin Road that evening. Glenpark Estate owner Richard Beattie said members of the public should not approach the wallaby if they see her, but report their sighting. He pointed out the wallaby was out of her enclosure and in an area that would be strange to her, but stressed they are quiet animals. She is described as around two-and-a-half feet tall. “Just stay back, phone through to Glenpark and we will rescue the animal,” he told the BBC. The search remained ongoing on Monday evening, with Mr Beattie telling the PA news agency there were thousands of acres to search. Any sightings should be reported to Mr Beattie on 07984 694616. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from UK & World Thousands of Man Utd fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool clash Judge concedes that Trump affidavit may be heavily redacted Family of man Tasered on Chelsea Bridge slam ‘unnecessary force’ of police Thousands of British Airways flights cancelled over coming months Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge Pensioner admits manslaughter of her husband British woman fighting for life after being hit by lightning on Croatian beach Gareth Bale’s move to LAFC good news for everyone – Wales boss Robert Page Woman found shot in back garden was ‘our shining light’, says family Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel charged over Anthony Taylor comments after Spurs game More from The Courier Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay 0 Rebecca Sivyer: Candles lit and hundreds of tributes mark a year since Perth mum's… 0 Lundin Links Hotel demolition confirmed after fire 0 Train delays at Dundee due to railway trespassers 0 Mum, 42, dies in Dundee street after partner's desperate bid to save her 0 Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success… 0