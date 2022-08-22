Pensioner admits manslaughter of her husband

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Pensioner admits manslaughter of her husband

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 6.03pm
Janet Dunn who held a pillow over her husband’s face after an argument about their finances has pleaded guilty to his manslaughter (Northumbria Police/PA)
Janet Dunn who held a pillow over her husband’s face after an argument about their finances has pleaded guilty to his manslaughter (Northumbria Police/PA)

A pensioner who held a pillow over her husband’s face after an argument about their finances has pleaded guilty to his manslaughter.

Janet Dunn was charged with killing 81-year-old Anthony Dunn at their home in Ponteland on March 15.

Northumbria Police said the 73-year-old then “fled” the property and left the couple’s daughter to find her father’s body.

Officers were called to the house in the Northumberland village at around 5.25pm and found Mr Dunn dead.

Dunn, of Beech Court, Ponteland, was due to go on trial for murder at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday.

A charge of manslaughter was put to her before the trial was due to get under way, and she pleaded guilty. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) later confirmed the plea was acceptable.

Prosecutor Peter Glenser QC told the court the medical expert instructed by the CPS “is now privy to more information” than in his initial report.

“As a result, the plea entered this morning is now acceptable to the Crown,” Mr Glenser said.

Northumbria Police said: “On March 15, (Dunn) had been in a disagreement with her husband, Anthony Dunn, 81, over their finances.

“It was reported that Mrs Dunn then found herself holding a pillow over his face and her husband of 53 years, died as a result of her actions.

“She then fled their marital home, leaving their adult daughter to discover his body and call police.”

The Recorder of Newcastle, Judge Paul Sloan QC, remanded Dunn in custody until her sentencing hearing at the same court on Thursday.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Steel, one of the officers working on the case, said: “This has been an incredibly awful case which I’m sure will have shocked the local community, and has resulted in the death of Mr Dunn.

“Our thoughts remain with his family as they continue to come to terms with this tragic incident. This guilty plea will spare them a trial and the added stress that can bring.

“I would like to thank the hard work of all the officers involved. It has been an incredibly difficult investigation but their commitment to finding justice has resulted in a detailed evidential file and a guilty plea.

“Hopefully the family can now look to move forward with their grief and find some closure with this result.”

