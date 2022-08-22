Judge concedes that Trump affidavit may be heavily redacted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Judge concedes that Trump affidavit may be heavily redacted

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 7.53pm
Documents related to the search warrant for former US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (Jon Elswick/AP)
Documents related to the search warrant for former US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (Jon Elswick/AP)

A federal judge has acknowledged that redactions to an FBI affidavit spelling out the basis for the search of former US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate might be so extensive as to make the document “meaningless” if released to the public.

But US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said he continued to believe it should not remain sealed in its entirety because of the public interest in the ongoing criminal investigation.

A written order from Judge Reinhart largely restates what he said in court last week, when he directed the Justice Department to propose redactions about the information in the affidavit that it wants to remain secret.

That submission is due on Thursday at noon.

An aerial view of former US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida
An aerial view of former US president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida (Steve Helber/AP)

Justice Department officials have sought to keep the entire document sealed, saying disclosing any portion of it risks compromising an investigation and divulging investigative techniques.

They have advised the judge that the redactions to the affidavit they were likely to propose would be so numerous that the public would be left without substantive new information in the event the document was released.

Judge Reinhart acknowledged that possibility in his Monday order, writing: “I cannot say at this point that partial redactions will be so extensive that they will result in a meaningless disclosure, but I may ultimately reach that conclusion after hearing further from the government.”

Several news organisations, including the Associated Press, have urged the judge to unseal additional records tied to this month’s search of Mar-a-Lago, when FBI officials said they recovered 11 sets of classified documents, including top secret records, from the Florida estate.

Of particular interest is the affidavit supporting the search, which presumably contains key details about the Justice Department’s investigation examining whether Mr Trump retained and mishandled classified and sensitive government records.

Former US president Donald Trump
Former US president Donald Trump (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Mr Trump and some of his supporters have also called for the document to be released, hoping it will expose what they contend was government overreach.

In his written ruling, Judge Reinhart said the Justice Department had a compelling interest in preventing the affidavit from being released in its entirety.

But he said he did not believe it should remain fully sealed, and said he was not persuaded by the department’s arguments that the redaction process “imposes an undue burden on its resources”.

“Particularly given the intense public and historical interest in an unprecedented search of a former president’s residence, the government has not yet shown that these administrative concerns are sufficient to justify sealing,” he wrote.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Thousands of Manchester United fans descended on Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thousands of Man Utd fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool clash
His family have said they will campaign for change (Family handout)
Family of man Tasered on Chelsea Bridge slam ‘unnecessary force’ of police
Thousands of British Airways flights have been cancelled in the coming months (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Thousands of British Airways flights cancelled over coming months
Fetty Wap (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge
Janet Dunn who held a pillow over her husband’s face after an argument about their finances has pleaded guilty to his manslaughter (Northumbria Police/PA)
Pensioner admits manslaughter of her husband
Kasjuni beach in Split, Croatia (Alamy/PA)
British woman fighting for life after being hit by lightning on Croatian beach
A wallaby is on the loose in Co Tyrone (Danny Lawson/PA)
Wallaby on the loose in Co Tyrone
Gareth Bale has embraced the Los Angeles lifestyle and Wales are set to reap the World Cup benefits, says manager Robert Page (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Bale’s move to LAFC good news for everyone – Wales boss Robert Page
Ashley Dale, 28, who was shot dead in Old Swan on Sunday (Merseyside Police/family handout/PA)
Woman found shot in back garden was ‘our shining light’, says family
Thomas Tuchel has been charged with improper conduct by the FA (Nigel French/PA)
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel charged over Anthony Taylor comments after Spurs game

More from The Courier

People are being told to not swim on Broughty Ferry or Monifieth beaches due to sewage being leaked into the Tay.
Scottish Water apologises as sewage is pumped into River Tay
0
Rebecca Sivyer with her daughter Millie.
Rebecca Sivyer: Candles lit and hundreds of tributes mark a year since Perth mum's…
0
The Lundin Links Hotel was destroyed by the fire.
Lundin Links Hotel demolition confirmed after fire
0
The two-day strike will have a huge affect on ScotRail services.
Train delays at Dundee due to railway trespassers
0
Jamie Low with partner Ally Ramsay and children Connor and Courtney in their younger years.
Mum, 42, dies in Dundee street after partner's desperate bid to save her
0
The Skyaxe kickboxing club at Barnsley for the WKO Championships.
Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success…
0