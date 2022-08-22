Thousands of Man Utd fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thousands of Man Utd fans protest against Glazer family before Liverpool clash

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 8.01pm Updated: August 22 2022, 8.11pm
Thousands of Manchester United fans descended on Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thousands of Manchester United fans descended on Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family (Peter Byrne/PA)

Thousands of Manchester United fans descended on Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family ahead of the Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool.

Supporters are at their wits’ end with the owners, and recently-formed supporters group The 1958 led the latest protest against the Americans before kick-off on Monday.

Hordes of fans congregated at the Tollgate pub for the planned anti-Glazer protest before the game.

Fans wearing anti-Glazer t-shirts
Fans wearing anti-Glazer t-shirts (Peter Byrne/PA)

‘United for $ale’ read a banner stretched across the front of the march that moved slowly and loudly towards Old Trafford, with more supporters joining en route.

Plenty of police were present as fans chanted for the Glazers to leave, with banners held aloft and smoke from flares filling the air.

Inside the ground it was noticeably quiet as kick-off approached.

The protest reached Old Trafford around 30 minutes before kick-off as relentless chants against the Glazers filled the air.

Meanwhile, Liverpool fans inside the ground sang ‘Up the Glazers’ and brought hundreds of masks of Avram Glazer, United’s executive co-chairman and director.

The club confirmed the signing of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro before kick-off, parading the Brazil international on the pitch as applause mixed with anti-Glazer chants.







