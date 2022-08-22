Chelsea encouraged towards more discussions over AC Milan forward Rafael Leao

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Chelsea encouraged towards more discussions over AC Milan forward Rafael Leao

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 9.09pm
Chelsea are understood to have been encouraged towards more negotiations over Rafael Leao, pictured (Peter Byrne/PA)
Chelsea are understood to have been encouraged towards more negotiations over Rafael Leao, pictured (Peter Byrne/PA)

Chelsea have been encouraged towards a second set of discussions on a deal for AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, the PA news agency understands.

Portugal forward Leao has numbered among the most highly regarded potential transfer targets all summer by the Blues’ new ownership set-up.

The 23-year-old has been deep in negotiations with Milan over a new long-term contract for some time now, and those advanced talks saw Chelsea’s interest cool earlier in the window.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Todd Boehly, centre, continues to oversee a revamp of Chelsea’s squad (John Walton/PA)

But Blues chiefs are thought to have been urged to look into Leao’s status again, opening the door for what could now be a closer exploration of the chances of pulling off a deal.

New Chelsea co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have been at pains to keep their eyes open to new transfer opportunities as they arise in their first summer at the Stamford Bridge helm.

The new bosses only completed their £4.25billion takeover on May 31, with months of uncertainty at the enforced end of the Roman Abramovich era heavily hindering recruitment for the 2022-23 campaign.

Chelsea’s new bosses had previously been left with the distinct impression that the earliest possibility of a Leao transfer would have been next summer.

New information on Leao’s situation at Milan is thought to have piqued the Blues’ interest again, but a deal in this window still seems a tall order.

Chelsea v Sheffield United – Emirates FA Cup – Quarter Final – Stamford Bridge
Emerson Palmieri, pictured, could leave Chelsea for West Ham in this transfer window (John Walton/PA)

Chelsea’s squad overhaul has already seen the big-money arrivals of Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella.

The Blues continue to close in on deals for Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Leicester’s Wesley Fofana, with talks also ongoing over a transfer for Everton’s Anthony Gordon.

Emerson Palmieri is thought to be closing in on a move to West Ham meanwhile, as Chelsea set about balancing the incomings with some departures.

A deal for the Italy full-back could reach £13million, a fee that would appear to suit all parties.

Thomas Tuchel has always been a big admirer of Emerson’s attitude and personality, most notably the 28-year-old’s demeanour while battling for first-team chances at Stamford Bridge.

