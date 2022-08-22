Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford fire Man Utd to victory over rivals Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford fire Man Utd to victory over rivals Liverpool

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 10.05pm Updated: August 22 2022, 10.13pm
Marcus Rashford scored in Manchester United’s win (David Davies/PA)
Marcus Rashford scored in Manchester United’s win (David Davies/PA)

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford fired Manchester United to a memorable first win under Erik ten Hag as bitter rivals Liverpool were beaten 2-1 on a night of protests against the Glazer family.

The eyes of the footballing world were focused on a rocking Old Trafford as these old foes went toe-to-toe in search of their first Premier League wins of the season.

United had started the weekend bottom of the table after their four-goal humbling at Brentford compounded the home loss to Brighton, but Ten Hag’s side responded with a display of determination, aggression and skill.

Sancho showed remarkable composure when putting the hosts ahead and Rashford extended their advantage early in the second half, with Ten Hag’s men holding out for victory after Mohamed Salah reduced the deficit late on.

It was a nervy conclusion but getting over the line underlined the turnaround in character and performance from last weekend’s loss at Brentford, as well as last season’s humiliations home and away to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

New signing Casemiro will have liked what he saw and was introduced to the Old Trafford faithful before kick-off – but that move was never going to take the edge off United fans’ protests against their despised owners.

Thousands marched to the match and anti-Glazer chants provided a constant backdrop to Monday’s match without detracting from their support of the team, who responded with a quality performance.

Anthony Elanga hit a post and soon set up Sancho to coolly score in a first half that ended with Lisandro Martinez preventing Bruno Fernandes from scoring an own goal.

Anthony Martial was introduced at half-time and put Rashford through to end his 997-minute goal drought in all competitions, with the hosts threatening to pull further ahead before David De Gea’s goal came under late pressure.

United’s number one was unable to prevent Salah’s late header creeping in but the team dug deep to seal the three points, meaning they leapt above Liverpool in the table.

Star turn Cristiano Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire were among those dropped from the starting line-up on Monday – bold calls by Ten Hag that paid off, with guttural roars greeting early challenges by a side that had looked so meek at Brentford.

United went agonisingly close to scoring in the 10th minute when Fernandes stretched to turn Scott McTominay’s pass into the path of Elanga.

Jadon Sancho celebrates after opening the scoring
Jadon Sancho celebrates after opening the scoring (David Davies/PA)

The Sweden international perhaps lacked composure as he hit a post, but six minutes later made amends as he teed up nerveless Sancho to open the scoring.

Patient play ended with Elanga collecting a one-two with Christian Eriksen and pulling back for the 22-year-old, who shaped to shoot only to turn away from James Milner.

The veteran went flying the wrong way, as did goalkeeper Alisson Becker, and Sancho coolly slotted into the opposite corner. Animated Milner shouted at Virgil van Dijk as Old Trafford celebrated.

Luis Diaz missed the target as the shaken visitors attempted to draw parity and a crucial Joe Gomez block thwarted Rashford as he threatened at the other end.

Eriksen’s free-kick from an acute angle was just tipped away by Alisson and Jordan Henderson misfired wide, with Liverpool showing flickers of life in the closing stages of the first half.

Martinez blocked a Salah shot and was in the right place at the right time to prevent Fernandes directing a Milner header into his own net from the resulting corner.

Martial, whose Old Trafford future looked over when he joined Sevilla in January, came on in place of Elanga at half-time.

The France international impressed during pre-season and needed eight minutes on his return from injury to make an impact, beating Van Dijk to a loose ball and sending Rashford through on goal.

The homegrown forward beat Alisson in front of a bouncing Stretford End, with the goal surviving a VAR check for offside.

A superb point-blank stop by De Gea prevented Diaz from pulling one back and Harvey Elliott hit the side-netting after Rashford forced Alisson into action.

The forward whistled just over after Fernandes was booked for diving in the box and De Gea leapt to prevent Martinez turning into his own goal under pressure from Roberto Firmino.

De Gea produced another impressive save from substitute Fabio Carvalho but Salah reacted quickest to head home and tee up a nervy final nine minutes that United saw through.

