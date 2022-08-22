A closer look at Liverpool’s poor start to the campaign after defeat at Man Utd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A closer look at Liverpool’s poor start to the campaign after defeat at Man Utd

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 10.07pm Updated: August 22 2022, 10.57pm
Jurgen Klopp’s side are winless in three games (David Davies/PA)
Jurgen Klopp’s side are winless in three games (David Davies/PA)

Liverpool’s defeat to rivals Manchester United extended their poor start to the new Premier League season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were beaten 2-1 to leave them on two points from three games, already five behind title rivals Manchester City and seven adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Here, the PA news agency assesses their dismal start and how it compares to previous years.

Triple trouble

Fulham 2 Liverpool 2 (August 6)

Aleksandar Mitrovic, left, holds off Liverpool's Andy Robertson
Liverpool struggled to contain Aleksandar Mitrovic, left (Adam Davy/PA)

Klopp’s side trailed twice to goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, the second a penalty, but new signing Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score the first equaliser and set up the second for Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 1 (August 15)

Darwin Nunez, centre, argues with referee Paul Tierney during Liverpool's draw with Crystal Palace
Darwin Nunez, centre, was sent off against Crystal Palace (Peter Byrne/PA)

If Nunez’s Premier League debut was a triumph, his first start was in stark contrast as he was sent off for headbutting Joachim Andersen. His side were already trailing to Wilfried Zaha’s goal at that point but Luis Diaz earned them a point.

Manchester United 2 Liverpool 1 (August 22)

Marcus Rashford scores Manchester United's second goal
Marcus Rashford scores Manchester United’s second goal (David Davies/PA)

Liverpool headed to Old Trafford looking to pile the misery on their in-crisis rivals, but the game ended with Erik ten Hag’s side above the visitors in the table. Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford gave United a deserved 2-0 lead and despite Salah’s goal setting up a tense finale, Klopp’s side could not conjure an equaliser.

Out of character

Luis Suarez and Martin Skrtel stand dejected during Liverpool’s defeat to Arsenal in September 2012
Luis Suarez and Martin Skrtel stand dejected during Liverpool’s defeat to Arsenal in September 2012 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool and Manchester City’s recent dominance of the Premier League means it is the first time since the 2012-13 season the Reds have taken so few points from their opening three games.

On that occasion they managed only a solitary draw, with City, in between defeats to West Brom and Arsenal – and indeed went on to suffer a five-match winless start after they were held by Sunderland and beaten by United.

That left them 18th in the table and, though Brendan Rodgers’ side recovered somewhat to finish seventh, that is only one place better than their lowest Premier League finish.

It is only the seventh time Liverpool have had three points or fewer at this stage, with an average finishing position of fifth in those campaigns. Under Klopp’s management, they had averaged seven points from their first three games prior to this term.

