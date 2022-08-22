Chris Smalling’s header seals Roma’s second straight win of new Serie A campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chris Smalling’s header seals Roma’s second straight win of new Serie A campaign

By Press Association
August 22 2022, 11.21pm
Chris Smalling headed home to hand Roma victory (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chris Smalling headed home to hand Roma victory (Martin Rickett/PA)

Chris Smalling’s header sealed Roma’s second straight win of the new Serie A campaign.

The former Manchester United centre-back nodded home Lorenzo Pellegrini’s cross midway through the second half to extend the unbeaten start for Jose Mourinho’s men.

Juventus were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Sampdoria, with The Old Lady dropping to fourth in the table – one place below Roma.

Cristhian Stuani’s low finish set Girona en route to a 3-1 LaLiga win over 10-man Getafe.

The Uruguay striker drilled the hosts into the lead, before Domingos Duarte’s own goal put Girona two goals to the good.

Valentin Castellanos effectively killed the game just past the hour, firing in Girona’s third effort after latching onto Yangel Herrera’s through-ball.

Enes Unal had seen a goal for Getafe chalked off by VAR just minutes earlier.

Unal did find the net for a goal that counted in the final quarter however, drilling home in what only proved a consolation.

In the seventh minute of added time Fabrizio Angileri was sent off for Getafe, compounding a tough night for the visitors.

Almeria shook off the red card for Alex Centelles to grind out a 1-1 draw at Elche.

Umar Sadiq headed Almeria into an early lead, the Nigeria forward converting Lucas Robertone’s cross.

Alex Collado drilled Elche back level on the half-hour though, after latching onto Roger Marti’s pass.

Centelles was sent off two minutes later, leaving Almeria to battle the majority of the match a man light.

But the visitors clung on, with both sides claiming their first point of the season.

