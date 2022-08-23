Andrew Garfield ‘bothered by the misconception’ surrounding method acting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andrew Garfield ‘bothered by the misconception’ surrounding method acting

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 4.57am
Andrew Garfield ‘bothered by the misconception’ surrounding method acting (Ian West/PA)
Andrew Garfield ‘bothered by the misconception’ surrounding method acting (Ian West/PA)

Andrew Garfield says he is “bothered by the misconception” surrounding method acting, saying that the process is about “living truthfully”.

The Spider-Man actor, 39, said those that claimed the practice was “bullshit” did not know what it was, and said he had “wild, trippy experiences” while preparing for roles.

Speaking to Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, he said: “There’s been a lot of misconceptions about what method acting is.

“People are still acting in that way, and it’s not about being an asshole to everyone on set.

“It’s actually just about living truthfully under imagined circumstances, and being really nice to the crew simultaneously, and being a normal human being, and being able to drop it when you need to and staying in it when you want to stay in it.

He continued: “I’m kind of bothered by the misconception, I’m kind of bothered by this idea that ‘method acting is f****** bullshit.’

“I don’t think you know what method acting is if you’re calling it bullshit, or you’ve just worked with someone who claims to be a method actor but actually isn’t acting the method at all.

“It’s also very private, I think the process…I don’t want people to see the pipes of my toilet, how the sausage is made.”

Speaking about his preparations for his role Martin Scorsese’s 2016 film Silence, he revealed he had fasted and abstained from sex over a six-month period.

“It was very cool, man,” he said said.

“I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food for that period of time.”

