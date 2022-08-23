The Crickets drummer Jerry Allison dies aged 82

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Crickets drummer Jerry Allison dies aged 82

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 5.27am
The Crickets drummer Jerry Allison dies age 82 (Alamy/PA)
The Crickets drummer Jerry Allison dies age 82 (Alamy/PA)

Musician Jerry Allison, who played alongside Buddy Holly in American rock band The Crickets, has died.

The drummer, who is credited with co-writing hits including That’ll Be the Day and Peggy Sue, died on Monday aged 82.

His death was announced on the official Buddy Holly Facebook page, with a statement paying tribute to Allison as a “musician ahead of his time”.

“Our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Jerry ‘JI’ Allison, drummer in the Crickets, one of Buddy’s very closest friends, and the inspiration to drummers for decades since, who passed away today at the age of 82,” the statement read.

The Crickets/London 1964
The drummer (centre-right) is credited with co-writing hits including That’ll Be the Day and Peggy Sue (PA)

“JI was a musician ahead of his time, and undoubtedly his energy, ideas and exceptional skill contributed to both The Crickets, and rock n’ roll itself, becoming such a success.

“Buddy is often heralded as the original singer-songwriter, but JI, too, wrote and inspired so many of the songs that would go on to be eternal classics.”

The Crickets were formed by singer-songwriter Holly in January 1957.

Their first hit record, That’ll Be the Day was released in May 1957 and peaked at number three on the Billboard Top 100 chart in September that year.

The cover of their first album, The ‘Chirping’ Crickets, showed the band line-up at the time of Holly, Allison, Niki Sullivan, and Joe B Mauldin.

Of that four, Allison was the last living member with Sullivan and Mauldin having died in 2004 and 2017, respectively.

Holly himself died in an air crash in 1959, aged only 22.

The Crickets, who also at one time included country musician Waylon Jennings,  were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 14 2012.

