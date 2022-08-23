What the papers say – August 23

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – August 23

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 5.41am
What the papers say – August 23 (PA)
What the papers say – August 23 (PA)

The nation’s papers are lead by dire inflation predictions and sewage concerns.

The Financial Times, the Daily Express, The Independent and The Times lead on the “spiralling” inflation, with Citigroup warning of an 18% January peak.

The impact of sewage pollution has been worsened by cuts made by Liz Truss, according to The Guardian, while the Tory leadership contender’s “u-turn” on an emergency budget is front page of the i.

The Daily Telegraph reports on a plea from refugee minister Lord Harrington for a doubling of payments for families hosting Ukrainian refugees.

The Daily Mail has an op-ed from Justice Secretary Dominic Raab in which he accuses striking barristers of “holding justice to ransom”.

A mother who claims her son was assaulted by Cristiano Ronaldo says the player does not feel sorry, says the Daily Mirror.

And Metro says “snowflakes” are blocking A&E departments, while the Daily Star reports a new study proves naps at work are beneficial.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

James Corden gifted special Hibachi ‘grilling desk’ on air for his birthday (Rick Findler/PA)
James Corden gifted special ice-cream desk on air for 44th birthday
The Crickets drummer Jerry Allison dies age 82 (Alamy/PA)
The Crickets drummer Jerry Allison dies aged 82
Andrew Garfield ‘bothered by the misconception’ surrounding method acting (Ian West/PA)
Andrew Garfield ‘bothered by the misconception’ surrounding method acting
A nine-year-old girl has been fatally shot in Liverpool and two other people are in hospital with gunshot injuries (Peter Byrne/PA)
Murder investigation begins after nine-year-old girl fatally shot
Police have arrested two men after a woman was fatally stabbed in Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)
Two men arrested after woman fatally stabbed in Merseyside
A magistrate in Canberra has said she does not understand the ‘case for secrecy’ as she rejected Nick Kyrgios’ request for a three-month adjournment in his assault case (Alana Calvert/PA)
Magistrate queries ‘secrecy’ as she rejects Nick Kyrgios’ request for delay
Gary Busey denies allegations of sexual offences at at Monster-Mania Convention (PA)
Gary Busey denies allegations of sexual offences at fan convention
An assault charge against Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios has been mentioned in an Australian court (Adam Davy/PA)
Assault case against Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios mentioned in court
Hen Harrier chicks in the nest (Tim Melling/National Trust/PA)
National Trust celebrates good breeding year for hen harriers in Peak District
An amber traffic warning has been issued for this weekend as an estimated 15 million bank holiday leisure trips are planned (Yui Mok/PA)
Amber traffic warning for bank holiday getaway

More from The Courier

What the papers say – August 23 (PA)
LISTEN: The changing faces of Dunfermline's Alhambra Theatre
The no swimming signs on Broughty Ferry beach.
Broughty Ferry beach goes back to the 90s as raw sewage pumped into River…
0
What the papers say – August 23 (PA)
Do you remember the distinctive décor and under-18s discos at The Venue in Dundee?
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Perth assault Picture shows; Ross Cossans. Aberdeen High Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; Unknown
Thug attacked stranger in Perth city centre less than 24 hours after early release…
Family of deaf Ukrainian girl in 'terrible' struggle to reach Scottish host
Seiki Payne and Jamie Duffy, co-founders of Tronius, which has been selected for the MSIP accelerator.
MSIP: 'Exceptional' young businesses chosen for accelerator programme
0