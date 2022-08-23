Russia looking to step up strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, US officials say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Russia looking to step up strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, US officials say

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 7.55am
Ukrainians visit an avenue where destroyed Russian military vehicles have been displayed in Kyiv (AP)
The US state department has issued a security alert warning that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.

The US Embassy in Kyiv urged American citizens still in Ukraine to depart the country immediately.

“If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover,” the state department said in its alert.

Wreckage in Ukraine
A man collects copper wires at a market which was destroyed after Russian bombardment in Nikopol (AP)

“If in a home or a building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings.”

The state department issued the alert after the US intelligence community on Monday declassified a finding that determined that Russia would increasingly target Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, according to an American official.

The new intelligence comes as Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine hits the six-month mark on Wednesday, which also coincides with Ukraine’s independence day from Soviet Union rule.

US President Joe Biden spoke on Sunday with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about concerns about shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in south-eastern Ukraine, and called for the United Nations nuclear watchdog to visit the power plant.

Ukrainian servicemen
Ukrainian servicemen take a break during training with their tank unit in the Donetsk region (AP)

The US official said, however, that the intelligence finding is not specifically tied to concerns about Zaporizhzhia.

The Biden administration is battling to keep western allies – and Washington – focused on maintaining pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday the “single most important thing going on in the world right now is to beat the Russians in Ukraine”.

Speaking at a luncheon event in Scott County, Kentucky, Mr McConnell said the one fear he has is that the US and others will “all kind of lose interest” as the war drags on.

“We need to stick with them,” Mr McConnell said. “It’s important to us, and to the rest of the world, that they succeed.”

