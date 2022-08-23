Chelsea Bridge death: ‘Incomprehensible’ that officers not under investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chelsea Bridge death: ‘Incomprehensible’ that officers not under investigation

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 8.03am
Oladeji Adeyemi Omishore, who died in June (Family handout/PA)
Relatives of a man who jumped off Chelsea Bridge after being Tasered by police have said it is “incomprehensible” that the officers involved are not under investigation.

Oladeji Omishore, 41, died after a confrontation with two Metropolitan Police officers on June 4, who had been called when he was seen shouting and holding up a lighter on the bridge in west London.

Watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is now investigating what happened.

His family said in a statement released through the charity Inquest: “It is incomprehensible to us that the officers seen in that video are not yet being investigated for any professional misconduct or criminal charges.

“This means they are essentially being treated as witnesses to the investigation, not subjects of it.

Mr Omishore died after jumping from Chelsea Bridge having been Tasered by police.
“They may not even be interviewed and their evidence might not be forcefully challenged until our lawyers get to cross examine the officers at the inquest. This is dysfunctional.

“We understand that police are rarely suspended from duty following their involvement in contentious deaths in this country, and often do not even face conduct investigations.

“It is even rarer that they face criminal investigations. This does not look like a robust system capable of holding the police to account.”

Kate Maynard, of Hickman and Rose solicitors – who represent the family, claimed that decision making by the IOPC “doesn’t feel forthright or vigorous”.

Mr Omishore’s family, who say that Taser use is disproportionately targeted at black mentally ill people, added: “We feel that the actions of the Metropolitan police officer amounted to excessive use of force, and for this the officer must be held accountable.

“We cannot bring our beloved Deji back, but we will fight to ensure that this never happens again to another human being, and we’ll continue to raise awareness and campaign for police accountability for a life tragically taken from us that can never be replaced.”

Mr Omishore was initially incorrectly reported to have been brandishing a screwdriver on the day he died, but the object was later revealed to be a plastic and metal firelighter.

His relatives’ statement, issued after the family gave interviews to Channel 4 and the Guardian, continued: “Deji was so beloved. He was creative, funny, and caring. He loved music, singing, art, nature, and his local neighbourhood.

“He faced struggles with mental health but was working hard to improve his wellbeing.

“We have learned that our family now faces a long struggle for truth, justice, and accountability. We are committed to fighting for that, not only in Deji’s name but alongside all the other bereaved families like ours.”

An IOPC spokesperson said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the family and friends of Oladeji Omishore. Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death is progressing well and our investigators are continuing to gather and analyse key evidence.

“At this early stage we have no indication that any of the officers involved may have breached police professional standards or committed a criminal offence, although we keep conduct matters constantly under review.

“We will work to complete the investigation as quickly as possible and we are committed to carrying out a thorough and robust examination of all the evidence.

“We continue to liaise with Mr Omishore’s family to update them on our progress.”

