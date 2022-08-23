High school coach of Friday Night Lights fame Gary Gaines dies aged 73

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
High school coach of Friday Night Lights fame Gary Gaines dies aged 73

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 8.15am
Gary Gaines (AP)
Gary Gaines (AP)

Gary Gaines, the coach of the Texas high school American football team made famous in the book and movie Friday Night Lights, has died aged 73.

His family said the former coach died on Monday in Lubbock after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Gaines made many stops in West Texas during a 30-year coaching career, but was best known for a four-year stint leading the highly successful programme at Odessa Permian high school.

He returned to Permian later in his career.

Gary Gaines
Gary Gaines thanks his assistant coaches and players for their work over the years during his acceptance speech after being inducted to Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honour in 2013 (Odessa American/AP)

His 1988 team was chronicled in Buzz Bissinger’s bestselling book, which portrayed a programme and school that favoured football over academics and attributed racist comments to assistant coaches.

Gaines, who was played by Billy Bob Thornton in the 2004 movie, said he never read the book and felt betrayed by Bissinger after the author spent the entire 1988 season with the team.

The book, which portrayed Gaines as a compassionate coach caught in the win-at-all-costs culture of a high school programme in gridiron-crazed Texas, also was turned into a TV series.

Permian lost in the state semi-finals in 1988, a season that included the loss of star running back James “Boobie” Miles to a knee injury during a pre-season scrimmage. Miles’ character played a prominent role in the movie.

Gary Gaines
Gaines watches his high school football players work out in Odessa, Texas, in May 2009 (AP)

The book described scenes of “for sale” signs being placed in the front yard of Gaines’ home after the defeat. His record from 1986-89 was 47-6-1.

Gaines led Permian to the fifth of the programme’s six state championships with a perfect season in 1989, then left to become an assistant coach at Texas Tech.

He later coached two of Permian’s rivals, Abilene High and San Angelo Central, before returning to college as the coach at Abilene Christian.

Another four-year run as Permian’s coach started in 2009, and Gaines also was a school district athletic director in Odessa and Lubbock.

“I just can’t find the words to pay respects,” retired coach Ron King, a former Permian assistant, told the Odessa American.

“It’s a big loss for the coaching profession. There are a lot of coaches he took under his wing and mentored.”

