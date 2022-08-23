Australian government to prevent prime ministers gaining secret powers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Australian government to prevent prime ministers gaining secret powers

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 8.36am
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (AP)
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (AP)

The Australian government will launch an inquiry aimed at preventing a prime minister from ever again secretly amassing new ministerial powers, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

The move came after it emerged his predecessor Scott Morrison secretly appointed himself to five ministerial roles between March 2020 and May 2021, usually without the knowledge of the original minister.

After the revelations, solicitor-general Stephen Donaghue issued legal advice that Mr Morrison had been “validly appointed” in the duplicated portfolios.

But to be appointed without notifying ministers, the parliament or the public was not “consistent with the principle of responsible government”, Mr Donaghue said in his 29-page legal opinion, which Mr Albanese released publicly on Tuesday.

Mr Morrison’s extraordinary power grab is seen as part of a wider trend in Australian politics to concentrate power within a leader’s office at the expense of the British tradition of delegating responsibilities among ministers.

Scott Morrison
Former leader Scott Morrison (AP)

Mr Albanese, who replaced Mr Morrison after elections in May, said his cabinet had been briefed on Mr Donaghue’s advice on Tuesday and agreed to set up an inquiry into how to avoid a repeat of Mr Morrison’s behaviour.

The Prime Minister’s office would immediately discuss with the staff of governor-general David Hurley – who represents the Queen, Australia’s head of state – a plan to publish all future ministerial appointments.

Such publishing could be enshrined in law to ensure it was “not dependent upon the goodwill of the government of the day”, Mr Albanese said.

The Prime Minister told reporters: “What we’re dealing with here wasn’t envisaged. I don’t think anyone in this room, certainly no-one in the current government, sat around and said: ‘I wonder if Scott Morrison has been put in charge of the Department of Industry Science, the Department of Home Affairs or whether he’s made himself Treasurer?’”

Mr Morrison, who is now an opposition legislator, told reporters last week that he usually kept his extra powers secret because they could be misconstrued. The portfolios were health, finance, treasury, resources and home affairs.

The former prime minister said his power grab had been an emergency measure made necessary by the coronavirus crisis, but his only known use of the secret powers had nothing to do with the pandemic.

He overturned a decision by former minister Keith Pitt to approve a contentious gas exploration project north of Sydney that would have harmed his coalition’s re-election chances.

Those who want an Australian president to replace the British monarch as Australia’s head of state in a republic have been critical of the governor-general’s role in the secrecy.

While Mr Hurley was obliged to follow Mr Morrison’s advice in rubber-stamping the then-prime minister’s growing list of portfolios, critics argue a governor-general should have insisted on public disclosure.

Mr Hurley’s office said in a statement: “The governor-general had no reason to believe that appointments would not be communicated.”

