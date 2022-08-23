‘False autumn’ caused by summer drought spells trouble for nature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘False autumn’ caused by summer drought spells trouble for nature

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 10.23am
Fallen leaves have been a common sight all over the UK this summer (Terry Whittaker/ Devon Wildlife Trust)
Fallen leaves have been a common sight all over the UK this summer (Terry Whittaker/ Devon Wildlife Trust)

The prolonged hot weather and drought have sparked a “false autumn” – which could spell trouble for wildlife when the weather turns colder, a nature charity has warned.

All over the UK, trees have been prematurely shedding their leaves to conserve water and energy in a bid to survive the heat.

The Devon Wildlife Trust warned the phenomenon was particularly apparent in the South West.

Countryside fruits ‘late to ripen’
(Woodland Trust)

It said autumn’s store of nuts and berries may already be severely depleted by the time October and November come around, causing a risk of scarcity for birds and mammals.

The trust said it has spotted signs of false autumn at 60 nature reserves it manages across the county.

One member of the trust’s nature reserve team remarked that in the last 30 years, they had never seen so many trees experience leaf loss so early in the year.

When leaves turn brown early it is a sign the tree is stressed and trying to conserve water that would otherwise be lost through the process of photosynthesis.

It is worse for young trees that do not have the deep root systems that older trees use to reach water, the Wildlife Trust explained.

Elsewhere blackberries, hawthorn berries, hazelnuts and other fruits are appearing much earlier than usual, with reports suggesting the drought has made many wild fruits smaller and less juicy than normal.

Dormouse
Dormice need to put on weight before their hibernate (Terry Whittaker/ Devon Wildlife Trust)

The trust is now asking the public to continue putting out a regular supply of water at ground level in their gardens, so it is accessible to animals such as hedgehogs and badgers, as well as traditional bird baths.

People can also put out high energy foods, such as sunflower hearts, nuts and fat balls for birds, and commercially available hedgehog food at ground level.

Devon Wildlife Trust spokesman Steve Hussey said: “For some trees this may be the last straw – the long dry spell will mean they won’t be able to survive. For others, it could mean they are weakened and more open to tree diseases in the future.”

Mr Hussey said: “A very early and thinner, less bountiful wild harvest will present a further challenge to many of the birds and mammals which rely on a diet of berries, nuts and seeds to build-up their reserves of body fat before the onset of winter.

“Take dormice, as just one example – these are animals which must maximise their bodyweight in October and November in order to have a better chance of surviving their long winter hibernation.

“To do this they will consume large numbers of high fat foods, especially hazelnuts, during autumn. But if those hazelnuts and other hedgerow fruits have already been and gone in August then that presents them with a real problem.”

He continued: “Nature’s timing is everything for our wildlife. The climate crisis is bringing with it seasonal weather patterns which our wildlife is just not adapted to.

“Our long, hot summer and the ‘false autumn’ will have a knock on for many species right into the real autumn months and beyond.”

