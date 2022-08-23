YouTube latest platform to ban Andrew Tate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
YouTube latest platform to ban Andrew Tate

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 10.27am
YouTube said Andrew Tate had been removed because of ‘multiple violations’ of the platform’s community guidelines and terms of service (Channel 5/PA)
YouTube has become the latest platform to permanently ban former kickboxer Andrew Tate, for breaching its rules on hate speech.

The Google-owned video platform said channels associated with Mr Tate had been removed for breaching its terms of service – a decision that follows similar moves by Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Mr Tate first came to prominence when he appeared on the TV show Big Brother in 2016, but was removed from the programme after a video surfaced online which appeared to show him attacking a woman with a belt – a clip he claimed had been edited.

Since then, he has gained further notoriety online for a string of comments about women, including suggesting that they “bear some responsibility” if they are assaulted – an incident which led to him being banned from Twitter.

In a statement given to Bloomberg, a YouTube spokesperson said that channels associated with Mr Tate had been removed because of “multiple violations” of YouTube’s community guidelines and terms of service, including its hate speech policy.

“If a channel is terminated, the uploader is unable to use, own or create any other YouTube channels,” the statement said.

Online safety and anti-hate campaign groups said they had been warning of the dangers of Mr Tate’s online commentary for some time, noting that videos of him were often widely re-shared by his followers and supporters, and urged social media platforms to go beyond just banning personal or linked accounts he was known to use.

Joe Mulhall, director of research at Hope Not Hate, said: “We are delighted that after discussions with YouTube, and our public campaigning, they have permanently removed his account.

“Andrew Tate’s YouTube account was a huge source for harmful content which spread like wildfire across the internet.

“But more action is required from all major tech platforms to make the internet a safer place. Removing Tate’s accounts from platforms does not automatically remove his content.”

Videos of and about Mr Tate, often posted and re-shared by others, have become increasingly popular in recent months on YouTube and TikTok in particular – a hashtag of Mr Tate’s name on TikTok has received more than 13 billion views, leading campaigners to call for further action to be taken to stop the spread of what it says is dangerous content.

On Friday, TikTok said it had been removing videos and accounts linked to Mr Tate “for weeks” and would continue to do so.

In the wake of Facebook and Instagram banning him last week, Mr Tate issued a statement denying that he held misogynistic views and accused his critics of “twisting facts”.

[[title]]

[[text]]

