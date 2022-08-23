Mourners pay tribute to nationalist killed by Moscow car bombing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Mourners pay tribute to nationalist killed by Moscow car bombing

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 10.41am
Philosopher Alexander Dugin (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)
Philosopher Alexander Dugin (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

Hundreds of people have lined up to pay tributes to the daughter of a leading right-wing Russian political thinker, who died in a car bombing that Moscow blamed on Ukrainian intelligence.

Darya Dugina, a 29-year-old commentator with a nationalist Russian TV channel, died when a remotely controlled explosive device planted in her SUV blew up on Saturday night as she was driving in the outskirts of Moscow, ripping the vehicle apart and killing her on the spot, authorities said.

Her father was widely believed to be the intended target. Alexander Dugin is a philosopher, writer and political theorist who ardently supports Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops into Ukraine.

Russia Nationalist Killed
Investigators work on the site of explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina outside Moscow (Investigative Committee of Russia via AP)

Russian media quoted witnesses as saying that the SUV belonged to Mr Dugin and that he had decided at the last minute to travel in another vehicle.

Speaking at a farewell ceremony at the Ostankino television centre, Mr Dugin said that his daughter “died for the people, died for Russia”.

“The huge price we have to pay can only be justified by the highest achievement, our victory,” Mr Dugin said, his voice breaking.

“She lived for the sake of victory, and she died for the sake of victory. Our Russian victory, our truth, our Orthodox faith, our state.”

Mr Putin on Monday sent a letter of condolences to Mr Dugin and his wife, denouncing the “cruel and treacherous killing” and saying that Ms Dugina “honestly served people and the Fatherland, proving what it means to be a patriot of Russia with her deeds”.

He posthumously awarded Ms Dugina the Order of Courage, one of Russia’s highest medals.

Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, the main successor to the KGB, said Ms Dugina’s killing was “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services”.

Ukraine has denied any involvement in the bombing.

Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, reaffirmed the denial late on Monday, saying that “our special services have no relation to that”.

The FSB charged that a Ukrainian citizen, Natalya Vovk, carried out the killing after arriving in Russia in July with her 12-year-old daughter and renting an apartment in the building where Ms Dugina lived in order to shadow her.

It said that Ms Vovk and her daughter were at a nationalist festival that Mr Dugin and his daughter attended just before the killing.

The agency said that Ms Vovk drove to Estonia after the killing, using a different licence plate for her vehicle.

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu dismissed the Russian claim, saying in televised remarks that “we regard this as one instance of provocation in a very long line of provocations by the Russian Federation, and we have nothing more to say about it at the moment”.

The car bombing, unusual for Moscow since the gang wars of the turbulent 1990s, triggered calls from Russian nationalists to respond by ramping up strikes on Ukraine.

Mr Dugin, dubbed “Putin’s brain” and “Putin’s Rasputin” by some in the West, has been a prominent proponent of the “Russian world” concept, a spiritual and political ideology that emphasises traditional values, the restoration of Russia’s global influence and the unity of all ethnic Russians throughout the world.

Mr Dugin helped popularise the “Novorossiya,” or “New Russia” concept that Russia used to justify the 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and its support of separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

He has urged the Kremlin to step up its operations in Ukraine.

Mr Dugin has also promoted authoritarian leadership in Russia and spoken with disdain of liberal Western values. He has been slapped with US and European Union sanctions.

His daughter expressed similar views and had appeared as a commentator on the TV channel Tsargrad, where Mr Dugin had served as chief editor.

Ms Dugina herself was sanctioned by the US in March for her work as chief editor of United World International, a website that Washington has described as a source of disinformation.

