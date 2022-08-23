Construction firms offered cybersecurity advice in new safety scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Construction firms offered cybersecurity advice in new safety scheme

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 12.05pm
Construction firms working together on major building projects are being offered first-of-its-kind security advice from the cybersecurity industry and government on how to better protect themselves from cyber attacks (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Construction firms working together on major building projects are being offered first-of-its-kind security advice from the cybersecurity industry and government on how to better protect themselves from cyber attacks (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Construction firms working together on major building projects such as high-speed railway HS2 are being offered first-of-its-kind security advice from the cybersecurity industry and government on how to better protect themselves from cyber attacks.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has published a best practice guide in collaboration with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure (CPNI).

The guide offers tailored advice on how to keep sensitive data safe and how to securely handle the data created, stored and shared during joint venture projects.

It also offers construction firms guidance on how to make themselves less attractive to malicious actors, and comes as infrastructure is being increasingly targeted in cyber attacks around the world, including in the UK.

The NCSC said the new guide contains input from companies with experience in joint ventures, including large-scale projects such as HS2 and Crossrail, where data security risks are particularly relevant because of the size, value and complexity of the projects.

Sarah Lyons, the NCSC’s deputy director for economy and society resilience, said: “Joint ventures in construction are responsible for some of the UK’s largest building projects and the data they handle must be protected to keep crucial infrastructure safe.

“Failure to protect this information not only impacts individual businesses but can jeopardise national security, so it’s vital joint ventures secure their sites, systems and data.

“By following this new guidance – a first-of-its-kind collaboration between industry and government – construction firms can help put a holistic strategy in place to effectively manage their risks.”

The NCSC said the new guidance is important because the construction industry is one of the most targeted sectors by hackers, and that businesses of all sizes are at risk.

Business Minister Lord Callanan said: “Data and digital technology are key to making a more productive, competitive and sustainable construction industry. However, this new technology presents challenges that businesses must protect themselves and their stakeholders against.

“This new guidance, produced in partnership between industry and government, will help construction firms keep their information safe, ensuring building projects are delivered on time and securely.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

(PA)
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints
A person uses the Twitter app on an iPhone (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Twitter whistleblower alleges major security lapses at social media firm
(Alamy)
Rare earths processor buys rights to mine in Greenland
Unite union general secretary Sharon Grahan has suggested Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is ’embarrassed’ to stick up for striking workers (Ben Smith/PA)
Starmer should be ‘more upfront’ in supporting striking workers, says union boss
The UK private sector saw activity near stagnation after factory output declined in August (Alamy/PA)
Factory slump drags UK economic growth to 18-month low
Bill forecasts have soared to new record highs. (Jacob King/PA)
Gloomy forecast sets energy bills at £6,500 from April as gas prices spike again
Consumers will find out on Friday how much the energy price cap will rise (Danny Lawson/PA)
‘Catastrophic winter’ ahead for households as bills soar, energy boss warns
The Seagreen wind farm off the Angus coast has started producing power.
Seagreen: First power at Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm off Angus coast
0
Gatwick is a key base for airline easyJet (Matt Alexander/PA)
Staff absences spark Gatwick cancellations as boss claims ‘business as usual’
Patrick Drahi’s company, Altice, increased its stake in BT to 18% last December (BT/PA)
Government will not block billionaire Drahi’s 18% BT stake

More from The Courier

The Downfield (Doc Stewarts).
Police probe after 'masked men enter Dundee pub and attack customers'
Pitkerro Care Centre.
Watchdog finds Dundee care home 'failed to value residents' dignity'
0
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
The numbers behind Dunfermline's perfect defensive record to kick off League 1 season
0
John Kydd, partner at Gilson Gray LLP.
Tayside period dignity officer row: Employment law experts deliver verdict on recruitment process
1
John Steele
Drunken Fife 'cannibal' threatened to eat cop's child and send her to the Taliban
The Otherlands Frissonia stage at Scone Palace in Perth.
Otherlands to return in 2023 after success of new Perth festival
0