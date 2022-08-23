Trial launched to find treatment for monkeypox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trial launched to find treatment for monkeypox

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 12.19pm Updated: August 23 2022, 2.35pm
A doctor holds a vial with monkeypox virus (Alamy/PA)
A doctor holds a vial with monkeypox virus (Alamy/PA)

British scientists have become the first in the world to launch a clinical trial to asses a treatment of monkeypox in humans.

Academics from the University of Oxford who were behind the Covid Recovery trial want to assess whether an antiviral drug can help alleviate symptoms among those infected.

The researchers are hoping to recruit 500 people from around the UK to join the trial to test whether Tecovirimat – also known as Tpoxx – can help reduce the amount of time people are sick.

The drug, which was created to treat smallpox, works by preventing the virus from leaving the infected cell, which stops the spread of the virus within the body.

Health officials in the UK licenced the drug earlier this year based on results from initial studies in animals and safety evidence from human volunteers.

It is currently offered to patients with severe complications who are being treated in hospital.

But to date there have been no clinical trials to confirm whether Tpoxx can help monkeypox patients recover from the disease so researchers who were behind the Recovery trial during the Covid-19 pandemic have launched a trial to test the drug in humans.

The Platinum trial will be the first randomised controlled trial of a treatment for monkeypox in humans in the world.

This means that half of the participants – who will have a confirmed diagnosis of monkeypox but not be poorly enough to need hospital care – will be given Tpoxx, while the other half will be given a placebo, or dummy drug.

Most patients with monkeypox will be eligible to enrol to the trial, which will involve them taking the medication, or the placebo, twice a day for 14 days.

They will be followed up for a month to assess whether taking the drug reduces symptoms – including the length of time people have painful skin lesions – or whether it could reduce the amount of time people stay in isolation.

Researchers will also examine whether the drugs can reduce the amount of time people test positive for the virus.

While vaccines developed for smallpox may reduce the risk of catching monkeypox, there are currently no proven therapeutics to speed recovery in those who develop the disease.

The study, commissioned and funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), saw its first participant recruited on Friday.

Sir Peter Horby, professor of emerging infections and global health at the University of Oxford, said: “Monkeypox is a distressing and sometimes dangerous infection.

“For the benefit of current and future patients worldwide who have been diagnosed with monkeypox, we need definitive evidence that tecovirimat is safe and effective.

“Although the early data on tecovirimat are promising, only a randomised clinical trial will provide the level of evidence we need to treat patients with confidence. Platinum will provide that evidence.”

Professor Lucy Chappell, chief executive of the NIHR and chief scientific adviser at the Department of Health and Social Care, said: “This study is a very important next step towards looking at treatments for monkeypox for those being outside of hospital.

“It’s crucial that we invest in developing, refining and evaluating treatments for this disease.”

Public health minister Maggie Throup said: “This government-funded study is an important step to finding a treatment which can help speed up the recovery of those who have monkeypox.

“Vaccines remain our best defence against the spread of monkeypox – we urge all those eligible to come forward when contacted, and report any symptoms to NHS 111”.

On Monday the UK Health Security Agency launched a pilot offering eligible patients smaller doses of monkeypox vaccine, amid global shortages of the jab.

Since the start of the outbreak there have been more than 3,000 UK cases, with most of these identified in England.

