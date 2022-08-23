Police appeal after nine-year-old girl shot dead in her own home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Police appeal after nine-year-old girl shot dead in her own home

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 1.05pm Updated: August 23 2022, 1.41pm
Forensic officers near the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where a nine-year-old girl was fatally shot (Peter Byrne/PA)
Forensic officers near the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where a nine-year-old girl was fatally shot (Peter Byrne/PA)

A nine-year-old girl was shot dead when a gunman chased another man into her home in Liverpool and opened fire “with complete disregard” for anyone else in the property.

Merseyside Police named the youngster as Olivia Pratt-Korbel and said her family are “absolutely devastated, inconsolable and heartbroken” following the incident in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, on Monday night.

Speaking at a press conference at the force’s headquarters in Liverpool on Tuesday, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy appealed for anyone with information to come forward, adding: “This is not the time for anyone who knows who’s responsible for this shooting to remain tight-lipped.”

Olivia Korbel death
Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen and Chief Constable Serena Kennedy from Merseyside Police speak to the media at force headquarters in Rose Hill (Peter Byrne/PA)

Olivia was found with a gunshot injury to her chest when officers attended the scene at around 10pm on Monday, and was taken in a critical condition to hospital, where she died.

Ms Kennedy said police believe a 35-year-old man was being chased in the area by a gunman who was firing at him.

She said: “The man being chased forced his way into Olivia’s house and the offender ran in after him, firing a number of shots with complete disregard for Olivia and her family, who had no connection with the gunman or the man who forced his way in.

“Sadly, Olivia was fatally wounded when the gunman fired at the man who was trying to get into the house, and her mum also suffered a gunshot to her wrist.

“The 35-year-old man who had been chased suffered a number of gunshots to his upper body. Whilst Olivia lay dying, he was picked up by his friends, who took him to hospital.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen, head of investigations at Merseyside Police, said the gunman, who was wearing a black balaclava with a peak and black gloves, forced his way into the building as Olivia’s mother, Cheryl, tried to close the door.

He said: “Olivia’s mum Cheryl appears to have opened the door to her property in order to see what was going on outside.

“One of the men, the man that the Chief Constable referred to as the 35-year-old man, appears to have seen the door opening and run towards the opening of that door.

“He has then forced his way into the property despite the very best efforts of Cheryl, and has made his way inside.

“As that was taking place, the person with the gun has followed the male to this property. That person has also tried to force entry to the property and has managed, it would appear, to put their hand through the open door as Cheryl continued to try and close it.

“A shot has been fired, which we believe has hit Cheryl, injuring her, and then fatally wounding Olivia. Olivia at that time, we believe, was stood directly behind Cheryl.”

Ms Kennedy added: “On arrival, our officers could see just how poorly Olivia was and they rushed her to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where, despite the best efforts of medical staff, she sadly died. Her mum was taken to hospital by colleagues from the North West Ambulance Service.

“This is a shocking and appalling attack which will reverberate around our communities, and I want to take this opportunity again to appeal to anybody who knows who was responsible for this attack to please come forward and give us those names.

“We need to find all who are responsible for this – not just the gunman, we need to find who supplied the weapon and who arranged this terrible incident.

“Forensic experts are at the scene at this moment in time, conducting house-to-house inquiries, and officers are reviewing CCTV footage to establish and identify who is responsible.”

The force also appealed to the “criminal fraternity” in Liverpool for information, adding that the incident “crosses every single boundary”.

Olivia Korbel death
Eleven-year-old Rhys Jones was shot dead in the Croxteth area of Liverpool 15 years ago to the day (Merseyside Police/PA)

The Chief Constable said: “I also want to take the opportunity to appeal to members of the criminal fraternity and ask them to examine their consciences as they will have vital information that can help us.

“The killing of a nine-year-old child is an absolute tragedy and crosses every single boundary, and I would urge them to do the right thing so we can put this person behind bars.”

The killing came 15 years to the day after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was shot dead in the Croxteth area of Liverpool.

Ms Kennedy said: “No mum, no dad, no sister or brother should ever have to experience loss in this way. Poignantly, Olivia was killed on the 15th anniversary of the murder of Rhys Jones – his murder should have been a watershed moment in the battle against gun crime and the use of guns on our streets.

“But shockingly there are still callous criminals who are prepared to use weapons on our streets and have utter disregard for the heartache and the pain that they have caused to Olivia’s family.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Metropolitan Police handout photo of 24-year-old Sabbir Miah who is facing jail for sharing Islamic State propaganda while on bail (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Man shared IS video glorifying fighters, court told
Protesters at the Stand Against Britain’s Bill Of Shame Rally outside the Northern Ireland Office at Erskine House in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Further public protest planned against controversial legacy Bill
(PA)
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints
People turn out to watch the sunrise ahead of the hottest day on record (Owen Humphreys/PA)
New record night temperature of 26.8C revealed in July heatwave
Forensic officers near to the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where a nine-year-old girl has been fatally shot (Peter Byrne/PA)
Nine-year-old girl shot dead as mother tried to stop gunman entering home
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court where he is accused of eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to seven young women (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Benjamin Mendy grabbed woman’s groin at mansion party, court told
Months of dry weather left grass parched, rivers dry and wildlife suffering (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Drought spreads as recent rainfall ‘not enough’ to alleviate dry conditions
A person uses the Twitter app on an iPhone (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Twitter whistleblower alleges major security lapses at social media firm
Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of James Bascoe-Smith (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Teen ‘died’ for 50 minutes after ‘brutal’ knife attack
(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Fears of Russian escalation on eve of Ukraine’s national day

More from The Courier

The Downfield (Doc Stewarts).
Police probe after 'masked men enter Dundee pub and attack customers'
Pitkerro Care Centre.
Watchdog finds Dundee care home 'failed to value residents' dignity'
0
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
The numbers behind Dunfermline's perfect defensive record to kick off League 1 season
0
John Kydd, partner at Gilson Gray LLP.
Tayside period dignity officer row: Employment law experts deliver verdict on recruitment process
1
John Steele
Drunken Fife 'cannibal' threatened to eat cop's child and send her to the Taliban
The Otherlands Frissonia stage at Scone Palace in Perth.
Otherlands to return in 2023 after success of new Perth festival
0