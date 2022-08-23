Teen ‘died’ for 50 minutes after ‘brutal’ knife attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Teen ‘died’ for 50 minutes after ‘brutal’ knife attack

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 2.03pm
Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of James Bascoe-Smith (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of James Bascoe-Smith (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A teenager was effectively dead for nearly an hour after being subjected to a “brutal and terrible” knife attack in the street, a court has heard.

James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” after he was knocked off a bicycle and repeatedly stabbed by masked men, the Old Bailey heard.

He was said to have been “in the wrong place at the wrong time” when he was targeted in Brixton, south London, on February 23 last year and has been left with life-changing injuries.

Jurors were shown a selection of “terrifying” knives which were recovered by police after the stabbing, including a combat knife, a Rambo-style blade, and a Zombie-style machete.

Leon Rashid, 20, Taiquane Lewis, 18, and Patrick Fox-Pinto, 18, are on trial accused of conspiracy to murder.

Opening their trial, Edward Brown QC told how two stolen vehicles made their way to Henry Road in Brixton shortly after 6pm.

He said: “A black Range Rover drove towards the victim, James Bascoe-Smith, as he did no more than try out a bicycle belonging to his mother to make sure it was safe for her.

“The Range Rover deliberately drove towards him, struck him and knocked him off his bike.

“Occupants of that stolen Range Rover and the occupants of a second car, a VW Passat, got out and he was attacked, in particular by three males, each using a potentially lethal weapon…before they then sped off in the same cars.”

Meanwhile, James’ mother had been waiting at her door whilst her son took the bike for a test-cycle.

Within moments, she received a Facetime call from his mobile telephone as he lay on the ground, the court heard.

Emergency services were also alerted and paramedics arrived at 6.22pm.

Medics noted a large knife wound to the left arm, a knife wound to the abdomen and further wounds to the right thigh.

Before he could be taken to hospital, his heart stopped prompting emergency treatment at the scene to bring him back to life.

Mr Brown said: “This was a brutal and terrible attack.

“In effect, James Bascoe-Smith had ‘died’ at the scene and was only brought back to life by the immediate and significant efforts of the treating medical professionals.

“However, he had suffered a significant period during which there was a lack of blood/oxygen to the brain – possibly as much as 50 minutes.”

As a result, James’ injuries were “profound and life changing”, jurors were told.

Even though there had been some limited improvement in the months since the attack, the physical and neurological damage was “very significant and remains so”, Mr Brown said.

The prosecutor told jurors that no reason had been found for the attack on James who was “in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

However, it was a “very determined and concerted attack” by a team of who “very nearly succeeded” in killing the teenager, he said.

Rashid, from Thornton Heath, south London, Lewis, of Kennington, south London, and Fox-Pinto, from Bow, east London, deny conspiracy to murder.

Rashid and Fox-Pinto are further charged with having an offensive weapon.

Stephanie Paez-Lopez, 20, from Clapham, south London, denies assisting an offender by helping to dispose of the Range Rover.

The trial continues.

