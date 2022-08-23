Twitter whistleblower alleges major security lapses at social media firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Twitter whistleblower alleges major security lapses at social media firm

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 2.17pm
A person uses the Twitter app on an iPhone (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A person uses the Twitter app on an iPhone (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Twitter has substantial security problems that place personal user data and potentially national security at risk according to a former company executive turned whistleblower, it has been reported.

According to a disclosure sent to the US Congress and federal agencies last month and obtained by CNN and the Washington Post, Twitter’s former head of security claims the company allows too many people to access the platform’s central controls and some sensitive information.

Peiter “Mudge” Zatko, who was sacked by Twitter in January, has claimed some of the company’s senior executives have been trying to cover up serious security vulnerabilities and that one or more current employees may be working for a foreign intelligence service.

According to reports, Mr Zatko’s disclosure alleges that Twitter executives have misled its own board and US regulators about security vulnerabilities, and that the platform could be susceptible to foreign interference or spying and hacking.

His claims include allegations of poor basic security practices, with as many as thousands of staff members able to access the sensitive central controls of the platform and a lack of transparency around who has accessed what data and when.

In addition, it has been reported the disclosure claims that Twitter does not have the ability to fully calculate the true number of bot or fake accounts on the platform – an issue which has become central to billionaire Elon Musk’s protracted and now stalled takeover which is currently heading for trial in the US in October, with Twitter looking to force through the £37.4 billion deal.

Mr Zatko’s lawyer told CNN that the whistleblower had not been in contact with Mr Musk and that Mr Zatko had started the whistleblowing process before there was any awareness of Mr Musk’s attempts to buy the platform.

The disclosure also claims the US government provided specific evidence to Twitter shortly before Mr Zatko left the company that at least one of its employees was working for another government’s intelligence service.

However, the whistleblower’s report does not state whether Twitter was already aware of this or if subsequent action was taken.

Mr Zatko said he had attempted to raise the alleged security lapses with Twitter’s board and claims his public whistleblowing comes after those attempts failed.

In response, Twitter disputed Mr Zatko’s account of the company’s practices.

“Mr Zatko was fired from his senior executive role at Twitter in January 2022 for ineffective leadership and poor performance,” a Twitter spokesperson said.

“What we’ve seen so far is a false narrative about Twitter and our privacy and data security practices that is riddled with inconsistencies and inaccuracies, and lacks important context.

“Mr Zatko’s allegations and opportunistic timing appear designed to capture attention and inflict harm on Twitter, its customers and its shareholders. Security and privacy have long been company-wide priorities at Twitter and will continue to be.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Business

(PA)
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints
(Alamy)
Rare earths processor buys rights to mine in Greenland
Construction firms working together on major building projects are being offered first-of-its-kind security advice from the cybersecurity industry and government on how to better protect themselves from cyber attacks (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Construction firms offered cybersecurity advice in new safety scheme
Unite union general secretary Sharon Grahan has suggested Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is ’embarrassed’ to stick up for striking workers (Ben Smith/PA)
Starmer should be ‘more upfront’ in supporting striking workers, says union boss
The UK private sector saw activity near stagnation after factory output declined in August (Alamy/PA)
Factory slump drags UK economic growth to 18-month low
Bill forecasts have soared to new record highs. (Jacob King/PA)
Gloomy forecast sets energy bills at £6,500 from April as gas prices spike again
Consumers will find out on Friday how much the energy price cap will rise (Danny Lawson/PA)
‘Catastrophic winter’ ahead for households as bills soar, energy boss warns
The Seagreen wind farm off the Angus coast has started producing power.
Seagreen: First power at Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm off Angus coast
0
Gatwick is a key base for airline easyJet (Matt Alexander/PA)
Staff absences spark Gatwick cancellations as boss claims ‘business as usual’
Patrick Drahi’s company, Altice, increased its stake in BT to 18% last December (BT/PA)
Government will not block billionaire Drahi’s 18% BT stake

More from The Courier

The Downfield (Doc Stewarts).
Police probe after 'masked men enter Dundee pub and attack customers'
Pitkerro Care Centre.
Watchdog finds Dundee care home 'failed to value residents' dignity'
0
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
The numbers behind Dunfermline's perfect defensive record to kick off League 1 season
0
John Kydd, partner at Gilson Gray LLP.
Tayside period dignity officer row: Employment law experts deliver verdict on recruitment process
1
John Steele
Drunken Fife 'cannibal' threatened to eat cop's child and send her to the Taliban
The Otherlands Frissonia stage at Scone Palace in Perth.
Otherlands to return in 2023 after success of new Perth festival
0