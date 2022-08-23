Drought spreads as recent rainfall ‘not enough’ to alleviate dry conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Drought spreads as recent rainfall ‘not enough’ to alleviate dry conditions

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 2.20pm
Months of dry weather left grass parched, rivers dry and wildlife suffering (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Months of dry weather left grass parched, rivers dry and wildlife suffering (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The West Midlands has become the latest area to be declared in drought, as officials warn sustained rainfall in the coming months is needed to tackle the problem.

The announcement, following the latest meeting of the National Drought Group, means 10 out of the Environment Agency’s 14 English regions are now in drought.

Of the remainder, three are classed as being in a state of “prolonged dry weather”, with Cumbria and Lancashire the only area with normal water resources.

The National Drought Group Meeting brought together Environment Department (Defra) and Environment Agency officials, water companies, and groups including the National Farmers’ Union, to discuss the situation.

Following the meeting, officials said there was no threat to essential supplies, and that water companies had confirmed they have enough water for essential business and household needs.

But the recent rainfall in some parts of the country has not been enough to replenish rivers, groundwater or reservoirs to normal levels.

People with umbrellas walking in the rain on Millennium Bridge, London
After weeks of sweltering weather, heavy rain hit parts of England – but it is not enough to end the drought (Victoria Jones/PA)

That will require a returned to sustained average or above average rainfall in the coming months – and until and unless that happens, many areas will remain in drought, the Environment Agency said.

It has been the driest summer for 50 years, and the hot dry weather has also led to a large increase in demand for water, with impacts on the environment including rivers and ponds drying out and fish and other wildlife dying or suffering.

Six water companies – Southern Water, South East Water, Thames Water, Yorkshire Water, South West Water and Welsh Water – have so far implemented or announced hosepipe bans, as part of efforts to tackle the drought.

But water firms have come under fire for high rates of water leaking from the network, profits and executive pay, and for sewage pouring into rivers and the sea in the recent heavy rainfall.

While the meeting agreed that sufficient rainfall over the autumn and winter would replenish rivers, lakes, groundwater and reservoirs to normal levels by spring, planning should begin now on how to manage shortfalls in 2023 if the coming months are dry.

EA chief executive Sir James Bevan warned: “Water pressures on wildlife and the environment remain high and despite recent rainfall and the pause in the hot dry weather, we must continue to manage water wisely.”

He added: “Both for the coming year and, with the impact of climate change, for the coming decade, a complete gear change is needed for how water companies and all water users, from farmers to households, think about how they use water and understand its fundamental value.

“This summer should be a wake-up call for how the nation prepares for weather extremes and how we make the very best use of our water resources.”

Water Minister Steve Double said: “We know essential water supplies are safe – but more work must be done to ensure that we push forward investment to cut leaks and better prepare for prolonged dry weather for this year, next year and the coming decade.

“Water companies need to be putting the needs of their bill payers front and centre of their plans – which means redoubling efforts to cut leakage and protect our natural environment.”

– The Environment Agency has 10 areas of England in drought: Devon and Cornwall/Isles of Scilly; Solent and South Downs; Thames; Hertfordshire and North London; Kent and South London; East Anglia; Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire; East Midlands; Yorkshire; West Midlands.

– There are three areas in “prolonged dry weather”: Greater Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire; Wessex; the North East.

– There is one area in “normal water resource” status: Cumbria and Lancashire.

