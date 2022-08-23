Nine-year-old girl shot dead as mother tried to stop gunman entering home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Nine-year-old girl shot dead as mother tried to stop gunman entering home

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 2.57pm
Forensic officers near to the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where a nine-year-old girl has been fatally shot (Peter Byrne/PA)
Forensic officers near to the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where a nine-year-old girl has been fatally shot (Peter Byrne/PA)

A nine-year-old girl was fatally shot as she stood behind her mother who was trying to stop a gunman entering the family home.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel died after the shooting on Monday night when a 35-year-old man, unknown to the family, ran into the terraced house in Kingsheath Avenue, in the Dovecot area of Liverpool, in an attempt to get away from a shooter, Merseyside Police said.

Her mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, was shot in the wrist as she tried to close the door on the gunman while her nine-year-old daughter stood behind her.

Chief Constable Serena Kennedy
Chief Constable Serena Kennedy from Merseyside Police speaks to the media at force headquarters in Rose Hill after a nine-year-old girl was fatally shot in Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The man who had entered their home suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body and, as Olivia lay dying, was picked up and taken to hospital by friends driving a dark-coloured Audi.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said: “We will not rest until those who are responsible are put behind bars. I can guarantee that no stone will be left unturned.”

The incident happened exactly 15 years after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was fatally shot in Croxteth, Liverpool.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said Olivia had been at home with her two older siblings and mother when Ms Korbel opened the door after hearing gunshots fired outside.

He said a figure, wearing a black padded jacket, a black balaclava with a peak, dark trousers and black gloves, fired shots at two men walking along Kingsheath Avenue, causing both of them to run away.

One of the men ran towards the open door of Olivia’s home and forced his way in, Mr Kameen said.

“As that was taking place the person with the gun has followed the male to this property,” he said.

“That person has also tried to force entry to the property and has managed, it would appear, to put their hand through the open door as Cheryl continued to try and close it.

“A shot has been fired which we believe has hit Cheryl, injuring her and then fatally wounding Olivia. Olivia at that time, we believe, was stood directly behind Cheryl.”

Olivia was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital by officers but later died.

The Audi used to transport the injured man has since been seized, police said.

Olivia Korbel death
An aerial view of the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where a nine-year-old girl has been fatally shot (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mr Kameen urged the person responsible to come forward.

He said: “My appeal is to the person responsible for this horrendous attack on a nine-year-old schoolgirl to recognise the pain and anguish that this has caused to her family.

“I want that individual to hand themselves in.”

Ms Kennedy added: “This is a shocking and appalling attack which will reverberate around our communities, and I want to take this opportunity again to appeal to anybody who knows who was responsible for this attack to please come forward and give us those names.

“We need to find all who are responsible for this – not just the gunman, we need to find who supplied the weapon and who arranged this terrible incident.”

The force also appealed to the “criminal fraternity” in Liverpool for information, adding that the incident “crosses every single boundary”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Metropolitan Police handout photo of 24-year-old Sabbir Miah who is facing jail for sharing Islamic State propaganda while on bail (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Man shared IS video glorifying fighters, court told
Protesters at the Stand Against Britain’s Bill Of Shame Rally outside the Northern Ireland Office at Erskine House in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Further public protest planned against controversial legacy Bill
(PA)
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints
People turn out to watch the sunrise ahead of the hottest day on record (Owen Humphreys/PA)
New record night temperature of 26.8C revealed in July heatwave
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court where he is accused of eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault, relating to seven young women (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Benjamin Mendy grabbed woman’s groin at mansion party, court told
Months of dry weather left grass parched, rivers dry and wildlife suffering (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Drought spreads as recent rainfall ‘not enough’ to alleviate dry conditions
A person uses the Twitter app on an iPhone (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Twitter whistleblower alleges major security lapses at social media firm
Undated handout photo issued by Metropolitan Police of James Bascoe-Smith (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Teen ‘died’ for 50 minutes after ‘brutal’ knife attack
(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Fears of Russian escalation on eve of Ukraine’s national day
Forensic officers near the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where a nine-year-old girl was fatally shot (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police appeal after nine-year-old girl shot dead in her own home

More from The Courier

The Downfield (Doc Stewarts).
Police probe after 'masked men enter Dundee pub and attack customers'
Pitkerro Care Centre.
Watchdog finds Dundee care home 'failed to value residents' dignity'
0
Kyle Benedictus gets the ball to safety.
The numbers behind Dunfermline's perfect defensive record to kick off League 1 season
0
John Kydd, partner at Gilson Gray LLP.
Tayside period dignity officer row: Employment law experts deliver verdict on recruitment process
1
John Steele
Drunken Fife 'cannibal' threatened to eat cop's child and send her to the Taliban
The Otherlands Frissonia stage at Scone Palace in Perth.
Otherlands to return in 2023 after success of new Perth festival
0