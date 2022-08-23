Man shared IS video glorifying fighters, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man shared IS video glorifying fighters, court told

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 3.27pm
Metropolitan Police handout photo of 24-year-old Sabbir Miah who is facing jail for sharing Islamic State propaganda while on bail (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Metropolitan Police handout photo of 24-year-old Sabbir Miah who is facing jail for sharing Islamic State propaganda while on bail (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A man has gone on trial accused of sharing a video on Facebook glorifying so-called Islamic State (IS) fighters.

Sabbir Miah, 29, allegedly posted the propaganda in a private group in June last year.

Jurors at the Old Bailey were told he had five previous convictions for similar offences committed in 2016 and 2017.

Opening his trial on Tuesday, prosecutor Diana Wilson said: “The very same day Mr Miah joined the group he posted a video which could be viewed by anyone in the private group.

“The video includes a black flag that has been adopted by Islamic State and is produced by Al-Hayat media, who produce IS propaganda.”

“It clearly is an IS publication which glorifies IS fighters and is intended to do so.”

The English-speaking narrator made reference to a British fighter, named as Abu Abdullah al-Habashi, who died near the Syria border town of Kobani, jurors heard.

The video prompted 23 reactions on Facebook and four comments, the court heard.

In response to one comment that he could not share the video, Miah allegedly replied: “It seems like the privacy settings has changed to private bro.”

Following his arrest at a temporary address in London on November 2 last year, Miah allegedly commented: “It’s weird because I haven’t posted anything.”

Ms Wilson told how Miah had three convictions for distributing a terrorist publication relating to IS videos on an earlier Facebook account in 2016.

In early 2017, he posted further IS videos on Instagram and WhatsApp resulting in two more convictions.

The court heard he had pleaded guilty to those offences.

Miah, of Newham, east London, denies a single charge of disseminating a terrorist publication and the Old Bailey trial continues.

