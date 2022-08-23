Thames Water sewage leak killed hundreds of fish on tributary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Thames Water sewage leak killed hundreds of fish on tributary

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 4.51pm
Dead chub floating on the polluted waters of the once thriving River Ray in Wiltshire (Angling Trust/PA)
Dead chub floating on the polluted waters of the once thriving River Ray in Wiltshire (Angling Trust/PA)

A sewage leak has killed off fish stocks along a three-mile stretch of a Thames tributary.

The incident, on the River Ray, happened over the weekend after a sewerage pipe burst near Swindon, Thames Water said.

The Angling Trust, which represents anglers and campaigns for fish conservation in England, has demanded Thames Water provide a “full explanation”.

In a statement, the trust said an initial investigation by the Environment Agency fisheries team suggested that there has been an almost total wipe-out of fish populations and other invertebrates in the bulk of the river.

More than 2,000 dead fish were counted in the sampling area, including large chub, pike and barbel, it added.

Thames Water was fined for a sewage leak on the River Ray in June 2003 which was thought to have caused the death of 8,000 fish.

Angling Trust head of policy Martin Salter said: “It’s completely unacceptable to see the same river being devastated by the same water company in the same location twice in 20 years.

“We have sought full incident reports from both Thames Water and the Environment Agency and have instructed solicitors to take whatever action is necessary to secure the funds to restore the river and its wildlife.

“This would be in addition to any criminal prosecutions which must surely follow such a serious pollution.”

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “Protecting the environment is fundamental to what we do and we are sad to say the pollution caused by a burst pipe near Hayden End sewer pumping station has caused the death of fish in the River Ray.

We are working with the Environment Agency to make sure the river returns back to normal as soon as we can.

“The broken sewer pipe has now been repaired and we will soon start to move our tankers, which were deployed so we could remove wastewater while we fixed the pipe, out of the area.

“The pollution from the burst reached as far as the confluence between the River Ray and the River Thames, and we have put aeration cannons into the water to reduce any impact of the pollution.

“Our environmental scientists have found no evidence that the pollution has caused any environmental damage to the River Thames.

They have been carrying out further tests from the River Thames back to the source of the pollution so they can see how the river is recovering.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A burglar has been named as the intended target of a shooting that killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Peter Byrne/PA)
Burglar named as target of shooting that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine
Milly is now featuring in a RSPCA Cancel Out Cruelty campaign (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Abused monkey enjoying new life after rescue
Howard Webb is returning to English football (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Howard Webb to become PGMOL’s first chief refereeing officer later this year
Octogenarians should walk for at least 10 minutes a day, according to a new study (PA)
Over-85s ‘should walk 10 minutes a day to prolong life’
Tributes left in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night. The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed Olivia as he chased his intended target into her home. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What does being released on licence mean?
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court where he is accused of eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, relating to seven women. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022 (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Benjamin Mendy told rape victim ‘don’t worry, it’s small’, court hears
Tyson Fury (pictured) demands a £500m payday for a unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury wants £500m for Oleksandr Usyk unification fight arranged within week
South Wales Police and forensic units at the scene where a 71-year-old woman was murdered outside her home on Tanycoed (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
Murder of 71-year-old woman outside her home a ‘completely avoidable tragedy’
Virgin Media O2 has pledged to donate more than 61 million GB of data (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Virgin Media O2 donates £2m to digital inclusion charity
Cricketers play on a parched pitch in south east London in August (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
August set to be another dry month despite some heavy rain – Met Office

More from The Courier

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
1
Sophy Mitchell and her husband Kevin.
Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death'
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
0
missing man Michael Meehan
Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport
0
Sophy Mitchell has died aged 31.
'My love for her will never be repeated': Husband's tribute as Dundee woman Sophy…
1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Theft Picture shows; Janice Murphy. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 24/08/2022
Dundee carer snatched 83-year-old's bank card and withdrew £200