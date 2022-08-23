Man, 21, charged with murder of cousin of Tyson Fury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man, 21, charged with murder of cousin of Tyson Fury

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 5.23pm
The scene in Railway Street in the Goose Green area of Altrincham, Trafford, where 31-year-old Rico Burton, the cousin of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, died following an alleged stabbing incident (Eddie Garvey/PA)
The scene in Railway Street in the Goose Green area of Altrincham, Trafford, where 31-year-old Rico Burton, the cousin of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, died following an alleged stabbing incident (Eddie Garvey/PA)

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of the cousin of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Liam O’Prey, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody ahead of appearing at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

He was arrested after Fury’s cousin Rico Burton, 31, was stabbed to death in Altrincham on Sunday.

Mr Burton, 31, died after being stabbed outside a bar in the Goose Green area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It prompted the sports star to post an impassioned plea to end knife crime on social media declaring that “this needs to stop”.

Rico Burton death
A police tent at the scene on Railway Street in Altrincham (Peter Byrne/PA)

GMP said O’Prey has also been accused of assaulting a critically injured 17-year-old boy who received life-saving treatment from members of the public at the scene after the alleged incident.

The family of the teenage victim, who suffered some significant life-changing injuries, has thanked all those who helped to provide first aid that night, the police said.

This has allowed him to continue his recovery in hospital.

The teenager is in a stable condition.

A 20-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending ongoing inquiries.

In his Instagram post Fury described knife crime as a “pandemic” and wrote “you don’t know how bad it is until 1 of your own!”

He added: “Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment … RIP Rico Burton may the lord God grant you a good place in heven. see you soon.”

Steve Egan, 60, chief coach at Jimmy Egan’s Boxing Academy where Mr Burton trained, said he was “devastated” by the news.

He told the PA news agency: “Rico was a lovely lad… (he) trained with us for five years, won two national titles, he was a fantastic boxer, a very relaxed and skilful boxer.

“He could (have) gone a long way in the professional boxing ranks, lovely lad, always smiling.

“One of the nicest lads you could meet.

“We are all devastated by this very sad news and really feel for all the family. RIP Rico Burton.”

