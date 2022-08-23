Football’s back in Kyiv, where a goalless draw is a ‘very nice’ escape from life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Football’s back in Kyiv, where a goalless draw is a ‘very nice’ escape from life

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 6.17pm
Ukraine international Taras Stepanenko led Shakhtar Donetsk back into competitive action as the Ukrainian Premier League returned (Mike Egerton/PA)
Ukraine international Taras Stepanenko led Shakhtar Donetsk back into competitive action as the Ukrainian Premier League returned (Mike Egerton/PA)

Shakhtar Donetsk skipper Taras Stepanenko was able to forget about the war for 90 minutes as the new Ukrainian Premier League season got under way in Kyiv.

Six months since last season was suspended in the wake of Russia’s invasion, competitive football returned on Tuesday when Shakhtar met Metalist Kharkiv at the capital’s Olympic Stadium.

It was a day on which the final score – a 0-0 draw – if far from incidental, was not the big story, a fact acknowledged by midfielder Stepanenko.

The 33-year-old told the PA news agency: “For 90 minutes, I forgot about the war. After the first half, I sat in the locker room and thought, ‘We have already played 45 minutes, very nice, I didn’t hear the alarm in the city’.

“For 90 minutes, I turned off and just enjoyed playing football, very good emotions, very warm emotions, and I feel proud because of that.

If football is back in Ukraine, it is not yet football as Stepanenko and his team-mates once knew it.

The game was played behind closed doors with the clubs allowed to advertise the kick-off time, but on military instructions, not the venue in advance, and the players, staff and officials all had access to air-raid shelters in the event that sirens sounded.

Stepanenko said: “I have waited for this day since the day we started preparation for the championship and I was a little bit nervous.

“But when I heard our anthem, when I saw my team-mates, the opponents, I was proud of my country and I was happy that we started our championship because it’s important for our country and for our people.

“We already have had a war for six months and I don’t know, maybe tomorrow it will stop, but maybe it could be one year. I don’t know.

“But I pray every day and I hope that my country and our people will win this war and our families come back to our homes. It’s very important, it’s my dream and I pray for this every day.”

Shakhtar’s marketing director Alex Mamalyha is hoping football’s return after a 183-day absence can bring a little light relief to a nation which has suffered so much.

Mamalyha said: “Every day, the first thing most people do, they just click the news, go to the websites, see the news and that really puts pressure on top of everybody.

“Hopefully we will be able to provide a bit of an escape from the current circumstances.”

As a club, Shakhtar have become accustomed to adversity having being forced to move from their home in the Donbas region by Russian military action in 2014 before the Covid-19 pandemic took its toll, although their resilience has given them confidence they can ride out whatever storm comes their way.

Mamalyha said: “At this moment in time, I think nothing is going to surprise us in the future – apart from alien invasion, I guess. I’m struggling to find something which would put us on the back foot in the future.

“The worst things that could have happened, they are happening, so it’s a tough thing, but we’ve always tried to stay positive and make the most out of the situation.”

The return of the UPL was accompanied by the launch of global charity ‘Pitch in for Ukraine’ which seeks to provide funds for humanitarian aid, including shelter and access to medical assistance, in the country via UNITED24, the official fundraising platform of the President Volodymyr Zelensky, the FC Shakhtar Social Foundation, the Saving Lives Foundation and the Kyiv School of Economics.

Football fans are being invited to donate £15 in return for a personalised square of digital versions of the league’s pitches with Shakhtar’s Donbas Arena, which has been divided into 154,000 ‘Pixel of the Pitch’ sections or “PoPs”, the first to be offered.

Details are available at www.PitchInForUkraine.org.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the season (Bradley Collyer/PA Images).
Daniel Ricciardo ousted by McLaren and will leave at the end of the season
Dean Elgar approached the question of England’s selection with an unexpectedly spiky manner (Nigel French/PA)
Dean Elgar has no intention of letting Ollie Robinson ‘intimidate’ South Africa
Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic are in the Champions League draw (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic braced for Champions League glamour games ahead of group-stage draw
Howard Webb is returning to English football (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Howard Webb to become PGMOL’s first chief refereeing officer later this year
Benjamin Mendy arriving at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Benjamin Mendy told rape victim ‘don’t worry, it’s small’, court hears
Tyson Fury (pictured) demands a £500m payday for a unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury wants £500m for Oleksandr Usyk unification fight arranged within week
Crawley fans invaded the pitch following Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over Fulham (Steven Paston/PA)
‘No justification’ for Crawley pitch invasion after Fulham cup upset, says EFL
Ollie Robinson pictured bowling in an England nets session ahead of the second Test against South Africa at Old Trafford (Nigel French/PA Images).
Ben Stokes reveals Ollie Robinson fitness battle behind England Test recall
James Balagizi claimed Crawley’s second goal against Fulham (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley had ‘no right’ to sign player of James Balagizi’s calibre – Kevin Betsy
Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant (John Walton/PA)
Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy

More from The Courier

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
1
Sophy Mitchell and her husband Kevin.
Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death'
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
0
missing man Michael Meehan
Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport
0
Sophy Mitchell has died aged 31.
'My love for her will never be repeated': Husband's tribute as Dundee woman Sophy…
1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Theft Picture shows; Janice Murphy. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 24/08/2022
Dundee carer snatched 83-year-old's bank card and withdrew £200