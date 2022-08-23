Emerson Palmieri checks in at West Ham after leaving Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Emerson Palmieri checks in at West Ham after leaving Chelsea

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 7.49pm
Italy defender Emerson Palmieri heads to east London on a four-year deal (Alessio Marini/PA)
Italy defender Emerson Palmieri heads to east London on a four-year deal (Alessio Marini/PA)

West Ham have announced the signing of Italy international Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea.

The 28-year-old defender has joined the Hammers on a four-year contract, with a one-year option, for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £15million.

Emerson was born in Brazil, but moved to Italy in 2014, and was eventually granted citizenship, playing in the Azzurri’s win over England in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

“I’m very happy to be here and to arrive here,” said Emerson.

“It’s a big challenge for me, it’s a big team, so I’m very happy to be here and I’m ready.

“Personally, since the first day I arrived here in England, I always saw the big clubs and I always watched the big games and I knew the history about West Ham.

“The history is so, so big for this team and so when I knew about the interest for sure I said ‘Yes, let’s go, I want to go there’ and I’m here now! I can’t wait to get started in a West Ham shirt.”

Emerson becomes the seventh new signing for Irons boss David Moyes, following on from the addition of Germany defender Thilo Kehrer from Paris St Germain.

“We are very pleased to welcome Emerson to West Ham,” Moyes said on the club website.

“He is an experienced player with a good pedigree, who has enjoyed great success at both club and international level in recent years.
 

West Ham manager David Moyes
West Ham manager David Moyes has seen his side lose all three of their opening Premier League games (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He will give us strong competition in defensive areas and brings a winning mentality that we are looking to build here at West Ham.

“We look forward to working with Emerson and wish him all the very best in his career with us.”

West Ham lost 2-0 at home against Brighton on Sunday to sit bottom of the Premier League following three straight defeats – the worst start to a domestic season in 51 years.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Daniel Ricciardo will leave McLaren at the end of the season (Bradley Collyer/PA Images).
Daniel Ricciardo ousted by McLaren and will leave at the end of the season
Dean Elgar approached the question of England’s selection with an unexpectedly spiky manner (Nigel French/PA)
Dean Elgar has no intention of letting Ollie Robinson ‘intimidate’ South Africa
Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic are in the Champions League draw (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic braced for Champions League glamour games ahead of group-stage draw
Howard Webb is returning to English football (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Howard Webb to become PGMOL’s first chief refereeing officer later this year
Benjamin Mendy arriving at Chester Crown Court (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Benjamin Mendy told rape victim ‘don’t worry, it’s small’, court hears
Tyson Fury (pictured) demands a £500m payday for a unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury wants £500m for Oleksandr Usyk unification fight arranged within week
Crawley fans invaded the pitch following Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over Fulham (Steven Paston/PA)
‘No justification’ for Crawley pitch invasion after Fulham cup upset, says EFL
Ollie Robinson pictured bowling in an England nets session ahead of the second Test against South Africa at Old Trafford (Nigel French/PA Images).
Ben Stokes reveals Ollie Robinson fitness battle behind England Test recall
James Balagizi claimed Crawley’s second goal against Fulham (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley had ‘no right’ to sign player of James Balagizi’s calibre – Kevin Betsy
Angelique Kerber has announced she is pregnant (John Walton/PA)
Angelique Kerber to miss US Open after announcing pregnancy

More from The Courier

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
1
Sophy Mitchell and her husband Kevin.
Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death'
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
0
missing man Michael Meehan
Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport
0
Sophy Mitchell has died aged 31.
'My love for her will never be repeated': Husband's tribute as Dundee woman Sophy…
1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Theft Picture shows; Janice Murphy. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 24/08/2022
Dundee carer snatched 83-year-old's bank card and withdrew £200