No charges pursued against Atlanta police officer who shot and killed man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

No charges pursued against Atlanta police officer who shot and killed man

By Press Association
August 23 2022, 8.09pm
Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with Officer Garrett Rolfe, left, in the car park of a Wendy’s restaurant (Atlanta Police Department/AP)
Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with Officer Garrett Rolfe, left, in the car park of a Wendy’s restaurant (Atlanta Police Department/AP)

A specially appointed prosecutor said that he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks more than two years ago.

Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, announced that he will not pursue charges against Garrett Rolfe, the white officer who shot and killed the 27-year-old black man in June 2020.

Mr Skandalakis was appointed last year to take over the case after a judge allowed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to recuse herself and her office.

Ms Willis had cited concerns about the actions of her predecessor, Paul Howard, who announced a murder charge against Mr Rolfe less than a week after the shooting.

Police responded on June 12, 2020, to complaints of a man sleeping in a car in the drive-thru lane of a Wendy’s restaurant.

Police body camera video shows the two officers having a calm conversation with Mr Brooks for more than 40 minutes.

Then, when the officers told Mr Brooks he had had too much to drink to be driving and tried to arrest him, Mr Brooks resisted in a struggle caught on dash camera video.

Mr Brooks grabbed a Taser from one of the officers and fled, firing it at Mr Rolfe as he ran.

Mr Rolfe fired his gun, and a post-mortem found that Mr Brooks was shot twice in the back.

The two officers’ lawyers have said their actions were justified and both were released on bond.

The shooting happened against the backdrop of heightened tensions and protests nationwide in wake of the death of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer in Minneapolis less than three weeks earlier.

Sometimes-violent protests over Mr Floyd’s death had largely subsided in Atlanta, but Mr Brooks’ killing set off a new round of demonstrations against police brutality.

Police Shooting Atlanta
Rayshard Brooks, centre, struggling with Officers Garrett Rolfe, left, and Devin Brosnan (Atlanta Police Department?AP)

Police Chief Erika Shields resigned less than 24 hours after Mr Brooks died.

Protesters set fire to the Wendy’s restaurant, which was later demolished.

Mr Rolfe was fired a day after the shooting, but his dismissal was overturned in May 2021 by the Atlanta Civil Service Board.

The board found that the city failed to follow its own procedures for disciplinary actions.

Five days after Mr Brooks was killed, then-Fulton County District Attorney Mr Howard held a dramatic news conference to announce charges against Mr Rolfe and Devin Brosnan.

Mr Rolfe’s charges included felony murder, aggravated assault and violation of his oath.

Mr Brosnan was charged with aggravated assault and violating his oath.

Two months later, Mr Howard lost the Democratic primary in his bid for reelection.

Just weeks after taking office in January 2021, his successor, Fani Willis, asked Georgia attorney general Chris Carr to reassign the case.

Ms Willis, who has since gained national attention for her investigation into whether former president Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the outcome of the 2020 election in Georgia, cited concerns about Mr Howard’s actions.

Mr Howard’s conduct, “including using video evidence in campaign television advertisements”, may have violated Georgia Bar rules, Ms Willis argued in a letter to Mr Carr.

She also noted that Mr Carr had asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into whether Mr Howard improperly issued grand jury subpoenas in the Rolfe case.

Mr Howard has denied wrongdoing.

Noah Pines, a lawyer for Mr Rolfe, had also filed a motion to disqualify the Fulton County district attorney’s office from the case.

Mr Carr initially refused to reassign the case, but in July 2021 appointed Mr Skandalakis to take it over after Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher found there was a conflict of interest and granted a request from Ms Willis to recuse her office.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A burglar has been named as the intended target of a shooting that killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Peter Byrne/PA)
Burglar named as target of shooting that killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine
Milly is now featuring in a RSPCA Cancel Out Cruelty campaign (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Abused monkey enjoying new life after rescue
Howard Webb is returning to English football (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Howard Webb to become PGMOL’s first chief refereeing officer later this year
Octogenarians should walk for at least 10 minutes a day, according to a new study (PA)
Over-85s ‘should walk 10 minutes a day to prolong life’
Tributes left in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night. The people of Liverpool have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed Olivia as he chased his intended target into her home. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)
What does being released on licence mean?
Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court where he is accused of eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, relating to seven women. Picture date: Wednesday August 24, 2022 (David Rawcliffe/PA)
Benjamin Mendy told rape victim ‘don’t worry, it’s small’, court hears
Tyson Fury (pictured) demands a £500m payday for a unification fight with Oleksandr Usyk (Nick Potts/PA)
Tyson Fury wants £500m for Oleksandr Usyk unification fight arranged within week
South Wales Police and forensic units at the scene where a 71-year-old woman was murdered outside her home on Tanycoed (Bronwen Weatherby/PA)
Murder of 71-year-old woman outside her home a ‘completely avoidable tragedy’
Virgin Media O2 has pledged to donate more than 61 million GB of data (Lauren Hurley/PA)
Virgin Media O2 donates £2m to digital inclusion charity
Cricketers play on a parched pitch in south east London in August (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
August set to be another dry month despite some heavy rain – Met Office

More from The Courier

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison
Police chief says increased shoplifting of food in Tayside 'likely due to cost of…
1
Sophy Mitchell and her husband Kevin.
Sophy Mitchell: 'If you're reading this my amazing husband has announced my death'
Elaine Harvey (left) and Chris Claydon and Scott Pringle Trotter (right) both faced no-fault evictions.
SEAN O'NEIL: Tayside no-fault evictions show how landlord greed is driving the housing crisis
0
missing man Michael Meehan
Missing man with links to Perth spotted near Dundee Airport
0
Sophy Mitchell has died aged 31.
'My love for her will never be repeated': Husband's tribute as Dundee woman Sophy…
1
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Theft Picture shows; Janice Murphy. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 24/08/2022
Dundee carer snatched 83-year-old's bank card and withdrew £200