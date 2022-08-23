Charles announces forum seeking to build a sustainable future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Charles announces forum seeking to build a sustainable future

By Press Association
August 24 2022, 12.04am
The Prince of Wales is looking to the public and private sectors to help build a more sustainable future (Phil Noble/PA)
The Prince of Wales is looking to the public and private sectors to help build a more sustainable future.

Charles has announced that business leaders from across the globe will gather, via his Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) and its Terra Carta Action Forum, in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on November 7 and 8.

The forum is to take place at this year’s Cop27 climate talks and in the hope of accelerating the transition to a sustainable future.

Charles said: “Over the past year, we have seen the increasingly devastating effects of climate change as the world warms, the seas rise and people across the planet suffer the disastrous consequences.

“In 75 days the world meets in Egypt for Cop27, where we must focus on how to deliver the promises made in Glasgow to unlock trillions of dollars of private sector investment to transition the global economy to a more just, sustainable and affordable future.”

The work of the SMI industry task forces and the winners of the inaugural Terra Carta Design Lab will be among the forum events which will coincide with the World Leaders Summit.

Bank of America chief executive and SMI co-chairman Brian Moynihan said: “The private sector is leading the way in helping drive a just transition to a low-carbon, sustainable future for nature, people and planet.

“Working with the public sector, we can accelerate progress toward clean-energy security and a just transition.

“Cop27 is another opportunity to continue our work.”

Cop26 – Glasgow
The Prince of Wales and Martin Fisher of Network Rail alongside a hydrogen powered train as part of Network Rail’s Green Trains @ COP26 event (Jane Barlow/PA)

The forum was first held at Cop26 in Glasgow and its various events included a reception of global mayors who focused on accelerating transition in cities, a listening session with indigenous groups, plus a sustainable fashion exhibit by designer Stella McCartney.

